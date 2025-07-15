Naira rises to N1,545/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira today appreciated to N1,545 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,550 per dollar last weekend.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,528.65 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,528.65 per dollar from N1,532 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N3.35 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N16.35 per dollar from N18 per dollar last weekend.