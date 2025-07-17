N32,000 pension increment: NUP cautions members against planned protest

File photo: Pensioners on queue

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – The national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, has distanced itself from any planned protests regarding the federal government’s recent approval of a N32,000 pension increment.

The union cautioned all members nationwide to avoid participating in unauthorized demonstrations.

Speaking in Abuja after a stakeholder meeting convened by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, NUP Deputy National President, Chief Abdulahi Onu, reiterated the union’s commitment to dialogue and peaceful engagement with authorities.

He emphasized that NUP will not engage in protests or confrontational actions.

Chief Onu stated that the NUP is satisfied with PTAD’s explanations on the implementation of the N32,000 increment and ongoing efforts to settle outstanding arrears.

He made it clear that protests or other actions organized by unrecognized groups or individuals do not represent the position of the national union.

He specifically mentioned that certain groups, including the NIPOST, Lagos branch, and other factions, have been spreading notices about protests.

Chief Onu described these actions as unauthorized and not endorsed by the NUP leadership.

“Our leadership is satisfied with PTAD’s explanations and its efforts to resolve issues surrounding the N32,000 increase and arrears,” Onu said.

“We appreciate President Tinubu’s commitment to improving pensioners’ welfare. We urge all our members to disregard the rumored protests. PTAD is actively addressing concerns, and we expect their efforts to yield results soon.”

He concluded by warning: “No chapter or group of pensioners should announce or organize protests or industrial actions without national leadership’s approval. Such actions are contrary to the principles of responsible trade unionism.”