Mission X: Super Falcons begin quest for 10th WAFCON title tomorrow

Photo Credit: Super Falcons on X

By Jacob Ajom

Nine-time champions Nigeria loom larger than any other participant as the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals begin in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Winners of the inaugural edition that their country hosted in 1998, the Super Falcons also took home the diadem in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018, and look forward to the thirteenth edition with confidence but without being sardonic.

Home-boy Coach Justine Madugu is satisfied that he has a team that can hold its own right from the first match against Tunisia tomorrow.

“We are very focused on our realisable and achievable target of Mission X. The girls are ready and are showing real hunger for victory and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to our first match on Sunday against Tunisia,” Madugu told thenff.com after the Falcons strolled past West African rivals Ghana in their last pre-tournament friendly on Sunday.

Victory over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in Abeokuta and a scoreless draw with Portugal in earlier friendlies have buoyed the spirit and gait of the Super Falcons.

Nigeria’s squad drips with talent, experience and purpose, with Africa’s best for the second year running, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie the rock that most teams will find too difficult to crack. Defender Osinachi Ohale has decades of experience and provides the spine for a rearguard that includes hardworking and efficient young ones like Ashleigh Plumptre, Tosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, Sikiratu Isah, Miracle Usani and Shukurat Oladipo.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has traversed the gamut of the Nigeria women teams, and her sterling contributions make it appear like she has always been there.

“For us, effort is everything. We’ll demonstrate what we’re capable of and continue to build on our existing strengths. We have an incredible group of talented players. We’re all excited to be here. We know it won’t be easy but we’re committed to showing up as our best selves,” Ajibade said during a webinar organized by CAF last week.

That pool of ‘talented players’ also include fellow midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, as well as the bustling Toni Payne and hard-as-nails Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe.

Questions by some pundits over the inclusion of Francisca Ordega were quashed by her delightful outing against Portugal in a friendly in Lisbon on 23rd June, as she created excellent opportunities for fellow attackers and rocked the crossbar from 27 yards. Her experience, smarts and energy, and those of Asisat Oshoala, will be worthwhile to spur the likes of Rinsola Babajide, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Esther Okoronkwo, Ifeoma Onumonu and Folashade Ijamilusi to mow down the opposition.

The Super Falcons will also be hugely motivated by a $1million winner’s prize – the biggest-ever in the history of the competition. The CAF also announced on Thursday that the runners-up will earn $500,000, with the third-placed and fourth-placed teams going home with $350,000 and $300,000 each.