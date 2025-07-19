List of countries offering job visas without pre-existing job offers

In 2025, relocating abroad without a job offer is no longer a far-fetched dream. As countries grapple with labour shortages across sectors, many now offer job seeker visas or equivalent programmes that allow skilled professionals to enter, stay for a set period, and search for employment on the ground.

These options are increasingly attractive for Nigerians and other global talents, particularly as governments invest in tech, infrastructure, and innovation. Whether you’re in engineering, IT, healthcare, or renewable energy, countries across Europe and others.

Below are seven countries offering job visas without pre-existing job offers.

Germany

Germany remains the most sought-after destination for job seekers without offers, thanks to its structured job seeker visa and new Opportunity Card. These programmes target professionals in high-demand sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering.

Applicants are expected to hold a recognised degree and show proof of funds and health insurance. Once in Germany, they are allowed to stay for six months to attend interviews and apply for roles. Once employed, switching to a residence permit or EU Blue Card is relatively seamless.

Austria

Austria offers a similar path through its Red-White-Red Card Job Seeker Visa. This six-month visa works on a points-based system, taking into account education, experience, language skills, and age.

Austria is especially in need of experts in engineering, scientific research, and health services. If a job is secured within the timeframe, applicants can convert their visa into a long-term work and residence permit.

Sweden

In Sweden, professionals with at least a master’s degree can apply for a Job Seeker and Business Visa that allows them to stay for up to nine months while searching for a job or setting up a business. Sweden’s innovation-friendly culture and strong social systems make it ideal for individuals hoping to thrive in fintech, greentech, and digital services.

UAE

The UAE has also opened its doors through its Job Exploration Entry Visa. Without needing sponsorship, professionals can stay for 60 to 120 days in cities like Dubai or Abu Dhabi to look for jobs.

Applicants must show financial independence, a clean record, and academic credentials. This visa is tailored for those in IT, finance, healthcare, and other skilled professions.

Portugal

Portugal, too, has introduced a job seeker visa that grants a 120-day stay with an optional 60-day extension to search for work. While this visa doesn’t come with immediate work rights, it can be upgraded once employment is secured. Candidates must show they can support themselves financially, provide housing information, and submit a clean police record.

Finland

Finland presents a one-year residence permit for job seekers, aimed at highly educated professionals, particularly those in software development, AI, and engineering. This visa is ideal for individuals who have graduated from Finnish institutions or have equivalent degrees. The Finnish government also provides structured support to help newcomers integrate and find work.

Netherlands

The Netherlands offers the Orientation Year Visa (Zoekjaar), allowing foreign graduates and highly skilled professionals to live in the country for up to one year to find employment. There is no sponsorship requirement, and the visa can easily be converted into a skilled migrant visa once a job is secured.

With its modern work culture and strong demand for talent in data science, fintech, and logistics, the Netherlands is one of the most accessible European options for professionals without job offers.

