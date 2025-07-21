Lily College of Nursing matriculates 136 pioneer students

By Esther Onyegbula

In a significant development for Nigeria’s healthcare education landscape, Lily College of Nursing Sciences formally matriculated its pioneer set of students in a landmark ceremony held at the Monachy Event Center, Warri, Delta State.

The event, which marked the college’s official entry into the country’s higher education space, saw 136 students, 100 in General Nursing and 36 in Basic Midwifery, take their matriculation oath, symbolizing a major step toward their professional journey in nursing and midwifery.

The provost of the college, Mr. Felix Udogwu, in his address, urged the students to embrace the weight of the moment and commit themselves fully to the responsibilities that come with healthcare education.

“You are the first fruits of a vision not just to educate, but to transform lives. Your journey here is a declaration of readiness to serve humanity with compassion, discipline, and integrity.”

Reiterating the college’s mission, Udogwu said the institution is committed to raising a new generation of competent, ethical, and service-oriented health professionals.”

In his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Lily Hospitals, (the parent institution of the college) Dr. Austin Okogun, highlighted the strategic importance of Lily College in addressing Nigeria’s critical healthcare manpower shortage.

According to him, “We are building an institution that will outlive us. These students will soon become the backbone of clinics and hospitals across the country.

“We are committed to providing state-of-the-art training facilities, mentorship, and clinical exposure through our hospital network.”

The emotionally charged moment of the day came as the students, dressed in crisp white uniforms, recited the matriculation oath, pledging to uphold the values of care, empathy, and excellence.

Sharing their excitement one of the pioneer students, Asagba Hilda, a General Nursing student, said, “This is a dream come true. Being part of the first set feels historic and inspiring.”

Another student, Favour Agbro, said: “Lily College stood out during the admission process for its professionalism. Today, I’m even more convinced I made the right choice.”

The matriculation ceremony was infused with cultural expressions including traditional dances, spoken word performances, and a dramatic presentation portraying nurses as community health heroes. One of the most memorable moments was the unveiling of the college anthem, which received a standing ovation for its powerful message centered on knowledge, service, and humanity.

Attending the event were parents, healthcare leaders, and community stakeholders who praised the vision behind Lily College and its execution.

“Lily College is clearly positioned to raise leaders in healthcare,” said Mrs. Aleh, a parent. “The structure, organization, and passion here are unmatched.”

Founded in 2024 and fully accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Lily College of Nursing Sciences is already gaining traction for its strong academic leadership, professional standards, and direct clinical partnerships with Lily Hospitals.

With its first matriculation, the college has firmly positioned itself as a rising force in shaping the future of nursing education in Nigeria, providing not just instruction, but inspiration and impact.