LASUSTECH organises first media roundtable in honour of Lateef Jakande

Late Lateef Jakande

By Esther Onyegbula

The Department of Mass Communication at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) is set to host the inaugural Lateef Jakande Memorial Media Roundtable, a gathering aimed at reflecting on the evolving state of journalism in the digital age while drawing lessons from the life and legacy of one of Nigeria’s most iconic media figures.

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the event will be held at LASUSTECH’s Ikorodu Campus and is themed “Journalism in the Digital Age: Lessons from Jakande’s Legacy.” The roundtable comes amid growing concerns over the erosion of journalistic ethics and the challenges posed by digital disruption in Nigeria’s media space.

The roundtable will feature a high-profile panel of veteran journalists and media experts, including former Vanguard Editor-in-Chief and current Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye; media consultant and advocate for ethical reporting, Mr. Lekan Otufodunrin; and seasoned community newspaper publisher, Mr. Monzor Olowosago. Other confirmed speakers include Mr. Taiwo Obe and Mrs. Adesola Kosoko, both recognized voices in media capacity building and development.

Chairing the event is Chief Tunde Fanimokun, a former Lagos State Permanent Secretary who worked closely with Alhaji Lateef Jakande during his tenure as governor.

Organizers say the roundtable will serve not just as a tribute but as a critical platform for interrogating the state of contemporary Nigerian journalism, drawing inspiration from Jakande’s reputation for principled reporting, people-centered governance, and media innovation.

“This is more than a memorial,” said Prof. Oluwole Alabi, Chair of the Local Organising Committee. “It’s a call to action for journalists and media scholars to rediscover the values Jakande stood for, integrity, excellence, and service to the public.”

Head of Department, Dr. Steven Anu’ Adesemoye, emphasized the department’s commitment to grooming a new generation of media professionals. “Alhaji Jakande’s career is a powerful reminder of journalism’s ability to shape nations. We hope this roundtable will spark conversations that influence media training and practice in a way that’s both ethical and impactful,” he said.

The roundtable is expected to attract journalists, editors, journalism educators, students, and stakeholders from across the country. Discussions will cover the role of the press in governance, the impact of technology on media ethics, and the preservation of public trust in a post-truth era.

Jakande, who passed away in 2021, was Nigeria’s first civilian governor of Lagos State and founder of The Lagos News. Widely respected for his populist policies and austere leadership style, he is also remembered for using journalism as a tool for accountability and development long before his foray into politics.

The LASUSTECH initiative marks one of the most institutional efforts in recent years to examine the intersection of journalism, politics, and public service through the lens of one of Nigeria’s media pioneers.

The event is open to the public. Members of the media, academia, and general public are encouraged to attend.