Lagos LG Polls: APC chieftain, Moses Bankole, hails party’s ‘great victory’

By Idowu Bankole

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr Moses Bankole, has congratulated all the party’s candidates that contested the just concluded Lagos local government council election in the state, describing the outcome as “a great victory” for the ruling party.

Dr Bankole praised the leadership of the party in Eti-Osa LG for “being committed to ensuring that the Party wins in all the wards of the Local Council.”

Honourable Bankole, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard Newspaper, also commended the election process, which has been adjudged peaceful in most of the 57 local government and council areas in Lagos.

He said, “While APC had landslide Election results in the just concluded Lagos state LG elections, other parties had what can be easily described as JAMB/UTME results.”

“This is good evidence that the APC is indeed a grassroots party that understands the importance of Governance for the people.”

“I hereby felicitate the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on this landmark victory.”

Dr Bankole believes the Lagos LG election is a prelude to what is to come in 2027, when the state and presidential election will hold in the state to elect a new governor and re-elect President Bola Tinubu, especially when the latter lost the state to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party.

“This election is a litmus test for our party’s victory, especially in Lagos state come 2027, and I must appreciate all our party members who unitedly came out with love in their teeming numbers to vote and make this election a success,” he noted.

Dismissing reports in some quarters that the election was rigged, Dr Moses Bankole noted that the election was free and fair, and no voter was coerced or denied the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates.

He said, “In Eti-Osa East LCDA, the Election was free and fair in all the Wards and polling units, no one was disenfranchised as all party faithfuls voted for their choice candidates without fear or favour.”

“This is a big kudos to the Party leadership of Eti-Osa East LCDA for defending the integrity of the Party leadership as to being committed to ensuring that the Party wins in all the wards of the Local Council.”

“May I also immensely appreciate our indefatigable, amiable, distinguished Representative at the Lagos State Assembly – Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader LAHA) for his unequalled support in making this election a landmark success in Eti-Osa East LCDA.”

” I hereby congratulate our Incoming Executive Chairman, Hon. Billiaminu Samson Agunbiade and his Vice, Hon. Sheriff Olubushe Azeez, who have made landmark history in the just concluded election, and I pray for Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding to govern the LCDA.”

So far, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has released results showing that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has swept all the chairmanship positions.