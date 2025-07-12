Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway not a scam — Tinubu’s ex-spokesman

File image.

By Emmanuel Nnadozie

ABUJA – Former South-East spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh, has dismissed recent comments by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who labeled the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project as a scam.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr. Onoh described Lawal’s remarks as “unfounded and misleading,” stating that such assertions do a disservice to Nigerians who deserve accurate information on the government’s infrastructure efforts.

He explained that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, a flagship initiative under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is a transformative project intended to enhance transportation, promote tourism, and stimulate economic growth across nine coastal states: Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.

“Far from being a scam, this 700-kilometre project is a carefully planned infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity, generating thousands of jobs, and increasing access to markets for over 30 million Nigerians,” Onoh said. “The project is estimated to contribute as much as $12 billion annually to Nigeria’s GDP in its first decade.”

He highlighted that President Tinubu commissioned the first completed 30-kilometre segment of the highway on May 31, 2025 — stretching from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village in Lagos — just over a year after construction began in March 2024. Built by Hitech Construction Company, the section features a six-lane dual carriageway made with Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement.

“This visible progress within such a short timeframe contradicts claims of government inaction,” Onoh said.

He also responded to criticisms over the government’s borrowing, defending the $747 million loan obtained for the project, which he said follows global best practices by leveraging public-private partnerships (PPPs). The government, he added, has been transparent in implementing the project in phases, with plans to begin new sections in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states to promote balanced regional development.

Onoh noted that N18 billion has already been paid in compensation to property owners affected by the project, underscoring the administration’s commitment to fairness and compliance with legal standards.

Beyond the coastal highway, Onoh cited other infrastructure projects recently commissioned or flagged off by the administration, including the rehabilitation of the Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road, the dualisation of the East-West Road in Rivers State, and the reconstruction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

He dismissed Lawal’s criticisms as lacking objectivity, suggesting that they may be politically motivated following his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and association with an emerging opposition movement.

“His remarks fail to reflect the broader efforts of the Tinubu administration to rebuild Nigeria’s economy amid inherited challenges,” Onoh stated. “The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is part of a broader national vision, which includes major projects like the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and the Trans-Sahara Trade Route.”

He also commended Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, for his commitment to due process, transparency, and adherence to local content regulations in overseeing the project, stressing that contractors have been held to high standards.

“Allegations of a scam are not only unhelpful but also undermine the confidence of Nigerians in a project that enjoys wide support from state governors, traditional rulers, and host communities,” he said.

Onoh called on Nigerians to focus on the project’s potential benefits, including job creation, lower transportation costs, and enhanced interstate commerce.

“The Tinubu administration remains dedicated to delivering on its promises,” he concluded. “We welcome constructive dialogue, not baseless criticism, to ensure the success of this and other transformative projects.”