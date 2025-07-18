Kwara APC applauds Prof Sulaiman’s commitment to party unity

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has commended Prof. Wale Sulaiman for his unwavering loyalty to the party, describing him as a true Statesman and dedicated party man whose actions continue to promote unity, peace, party functionality and grassroots mobilization.

The commendation was made during a courtesy visit by Prof. Sulaiman to the Kwara State APC Secretariat in Ilorin, where he met with the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) led by the State Party Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

Prince Fagbemi, in his remarks, lauded Prof. Sulaiman’s commitment to the core principles and ideals of the APC, noting that his presence at the party secretariat exemplifies true commitment to party loyalty and supremacy, “What Prof. Wale Sulaiman has done is commendable and expected from every political appointee and elected official. The party must be respected and upheld by all its stakeholders. This is how we build a united and forward-looking political structure,” he said.

Prof. Wale Sulaiman, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun (FUHSI), used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

While addressing the APC CWC, Prof. Sulaiman emphasized the supremacy of the party and commended the excellent efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the leadership of the state and party. He disabused any rumor of discord between him and the governor, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have served the state as Special Adviser on health matters at a time when the state desperately needed expert hands.

“I returned as a committed member of the APC immediately after the National Assembly elections in 2023 and mobilized my structure to support the re-election of the governor for 2nd term. My only ambition now is to contribute my quota to strengthening party structure, unity and functionality across all LGAs and in the grassroots. I am 100% committed to this mission. I believe no individual is bigger than the party. The party is supreme, and as a political appointee under APC government, it is incumbent upon me to align with party structures and activities”, Prof. Sulaiman stated.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Salman Mustapha Muhammed, the State APC Secretary, described Prof. Sulaiman as a valuable asset to the party, praising his achievements in both the public and private sectors, especially as an internationally celebrated Neurosurgeon, “We are proud to have you among us. Your intellect, discipline, and national profile bring great value to APC, and we look forward to more impactful contributions from you,” he said.

In a related development, Prof. Sulaiman hosted all the 7 Kwara South APC LGAs party Executives including party Chairmen, Secretaries, Women Leaders, and Youth Leaders at his residence in Ilorin. The gathering was well-attended, signaling a renewed sense of unity and collaboration within the Kwara South APC political structure. Participants at the meeting commended Prof. Sulaiman’s humility, excellence and dedication to the well being of Kwarans, while reiterating their collective resolve to work in synergy to deepen party influence and deliver dividends of democracy to constituents.

Prof. Sulaiman was accompanied by elders from across the seven LGAs of Kwara South, including Alhaji Bolaji Khaleel, Alhaji AbdulKarim Oladipupo Kadiri, Hon. Muritala Omogoye (Irepodun LGA Speaker), Alhaji A. K. Muhammed and Barr. Rasak Alabi. The delegation was warmly received by the state executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Prince Sunday Fagbemi.