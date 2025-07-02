Kebbi ADC welcomes coalition, says party structure intact

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, Hajiya Hawa’u Muhammad, popularly known as Yar Buga, has affirmed that the party’s leadership structure in the state remains intact despite the recent adoption of the ADC as the platform for a proposed opposition coalition.

Speaking in an interview in Birnin Kebbi, Hajiya Hawa’u described the move to adopt the ADC for the coalition as a welcome development, noting that all new entrants into the party would be warmly received.

“Our executives from the wards to local governments and the state level remain untouched. The structure of the ADC in Kebbi is stable and intact,” she said.

She pledged full support for the coalition’s goal of unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, stressing that Nigerians are yearning for change from what she described as the “horrific governance” of the current APC-led federal administration.

“No sacrifice is too much for Nigerians who are desperate for a shift in leadership. We are solidly behind the coalition and the choice of our party as the platform to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC,” Yar Buga stated.

Demonstrating her commitment to party unity and national interest, she also declared her willingness to step aside if the party leadership deems it necessary.

“If the party decides someone else should occupy my position, I will gladly step aside. I remain a loyal and committed member. What matters most is a better Nigeria.”

It will be recalled that former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola have been appointed as interim leaders of the coalition movement under the ADC platform, which aims to present a strong united front to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in 2027.