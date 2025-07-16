Kano Govt orders probe into deaths of 2 students in Bichi school

Kano State Government has ordered a full-scale investigation into the death of two students at the Government Boarding Secondary School, Bichi.

The students, identified as Hamza Idris-Tofawa and Umar Yusuf-Dungurawa, reportedly died after an attack by fellow students who allegedly used local metal objects known as “Gwale-Gwale” in what was described as a form of punishment.

The State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, gave the directive for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Baffa, Makoda stated that the government would ensure justice was served.

“It is an unfortunate and tragic incident. The Kano State Government is committed to conducting a thorough, fair and transparent investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice for all involved,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased students were allegedly punished by senior students for reportedly committing an offence, leading to their deaths.

Muhammad, who visited the school on behalf of the ministry, cautioned the students against taking the law into their own hands.

“You should avoid taking the law into your hands and always report matters of concern to the school authorities for appropriate action,” he warned.

The commissioner extended condolences on behalf of the state government and offered prayers for the repose of the deceased’s souls.

“On behalf of the Kano State Government, Ministry of Education, and the good people of Kano State, we extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and pray that Almighty Allah grants them Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of the Kano State Senior Secondary School Management Board, Alhaji Abbas Abdullahi, described the incident as disturbing and urged the students to use their positions responsibly.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the deceased students, Ibrahim Yusuf-Dungurawa, called on the government to ensure that justice was done and the perpetrators brought to book.

Similarly, Malam Idris Garba-Tofawa, father of the second student, said the family had accepted the tragedy as the will of God but pleaded with the authorities to ensure that such an incident never occurs again.

The government has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.

Vanguard News