Jonathan, Akufo-Addo visit Shettima in London, pay tribute to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan and former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday visited Vice President Kashim Shettima and his delegation in London as they paid glowing tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vice President Shettima is in London on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to accompany former President Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

His delegation includes Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.