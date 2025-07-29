 I’ve said nothing about PDP, ADC – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has disowned a statement purportedly issued by him denying joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and reaffirming his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi said this via a statement signed by Ibrahim Umar, of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Peter Obi Media Reach-POMR has been made aware of a purported statement from our Principal, Peter Obi, denying joining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and reaffirming his commitment to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

“The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party has been a subject of speculation in the political space even as he has remained focused on his mission for the establishment of a new Nigeria of our dreams.

“Peter Obi has been unequivocal in his position in the ongoing coalition and didn’t need anyone to put words into his mouth..

“He has remained focused on his mission but would not accept anybody attributing a statement to him just to satisfy their devious agenda.

“The media office wishes, therefore, to urge the public to disregard any statement purported to come from him outside his media office or his official handle.”