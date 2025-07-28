Peter Obi accuses Tinubu of using misleading statistics to conceal economic hardship

Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for allegedly presenting inaccurate statistics to obscure the country’s worsening economic situation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Obi said Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate during the last election, once ridiculed his emphasis on data when discussing governance.

“In November 2022, while campaigning in Delta state, Tinubu said he was ashamed to call my name and mocked me, saying, ‘Na statistics we go chop? All I want is to put food on the table of Nigerians,” Obi said.

“Now, two years into his four-year tenure, Nigeria is ranked among the hungriest nations in the world, with millions unsure of where their next meal will come from.”

Obi went on to accuse the president of relying on what he described as “false data” to misrepresent the true state of the economy.

“President Tinubu is now overfeeding Nigerians with wrong statistics — from unemployment figures to inflation rates and now GDP rebasing — all to paint a rosy picture of our deteriorating economic and household conditions,” Obi added.

He stressed that effective leadership must be anchored on truth, vision, and integrity, stating, “Governance is not rocket science. It is not a gamble. It requires sincerity of purpose, character, competence, capacity and compassion.”