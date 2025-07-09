Immigration: Nigerians face growing visa hurdles in UK, US, Canada, UAE, others

•Visa overstay, poor documentation, and national security issues top concerns

In recent times, several countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada and United Arab Emirates, UAE, among others, have introduced stricter visa restrictions against Nigerians as part of their immigration crackdown and growing protectionism among the world superpowers.

Countries that have so far restricted foreign travel for Nigerians have cited concerns around national security, economic concerns and public health issues.

The policy changes, according to most of countries, aimed to reduce the overall immigration numbers, address perceived issues with visa overstay and poor documentations as well as align their immigration policies with domestic priorities.

Just two days ago, the US released a new visa policy, reducing non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa duration for Nigerians to three months with single-entry permitted.

This latest policy is one out of many immigration and visa restrictions introduced so far by the Donald Trump’s administration since he assumed office in January.

The US has also been implementing restrictions on student visa, including suspension of interview and enhanced social media screening for applicants.

The UK and Canada have equally introduced similar measures to curtail immigration, indirectly or directly targeting Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that diplomatic engagements were ongoing to resolve the latest visa restrictions slammed on Nigerian by the US.

In a statement signed by Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the ministry, made available to Vanguard, the government urged the United States to reconsider the decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation and shared global responsibilities.

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, limiting the validity of non-immigrant visas including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry.

“The Federal Government views this development with concern and keen interest, particularly given the longstanding cordial relations and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries. The decision appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations.

“Nigeria notes that this restriction places a disproportionate burden on Nigerian travelers, students seeking academic opportunities, professionals engaging in legitimate business, families visiting loved ones and individuals contributing to cultural and educational exchanges.

“While acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies, Nigeria respectfully urges the United States to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.

“Diplomatic engagements are ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest.”

UAE imposes fresh visa conditions on Nigerians, bans transit visa

For instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday announced a fresh set of entry restrictions for Nigerian travellers, including a ban on transit visas and stricter requirements for tourist visa applications, joining growing number of other countries that enforced or are in the process of implementing travel ban for Nigerians.

According to travel agents who spoke recently , the new policy from Dubai immigration now blocks all Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 45 from applying for a tourist visa unless they are traveling in a group or with family.

The new policy stipulates that those above 45 are still eligible, but must provide a personal bank statement showing at least $10,000 (or its naira equivalent) as the monthly closing balance over a six-month period.

“For Nigerian nationals, please bear in mind that an applicant aged 18 to 45 years traveling alone is not eligible for the tourist visa category,” the notice said.

It added that for older applicants, “a single Nigerian personal bank statement for the last six months is required, with each month’s end balance reflecting a minimum of $10,000.”

The new policy is expected to significantly reduce the number of Nigerian visitors to Dubai, which has long been a popular destination for tourism and business.

Travel agents advised Nigerians to take note of the new rules before applying, in addition to submitting other required documents such as hotel bookings and passport biodata pages.

Canada raises proof of funds to N17m for express entry applicants

In a similar move, Canadaian government yesterday raised the minimum financial requirement for immigrants applying through the Express Entry system to N17 million effective July 7, 2025.

Breakdown of recent update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed that single applicants must now show proof of access to at least CAD $15,263 (about N17 million), up from the previous CAD $14,690. For a two-person household, the required amount has risen to CAD $19,001 (around N21.2 million).

The revised thresholds follow IRCC’s annual review of settlement funds, which are based on 50 percent of Canada’s low-income cut-off figures provided by Statistics Canada. These funds are meant to demonstrate that newcomers can support themselves and their dependents upon arrival.

As part of the new requirement, applicants must now submit official letters from their financial institutions, printed on letterhead, confirming account details. If applying with a spouse, funds in joint accounts can be combined.

Candidates in the Express Entry pool must update their proof of funds no later than July 28, 2025, to remain eligible.

However, this update will not affect their original submission date or their position in tie-breaker scenarios.

This followed new immigration cap announced by the Canadian government earlier this year, slashing the total number of temporary foreign workers and international students’ visas to less than five per cent of its population by 2027.

The move, according to the government, aimed to restore balance to the country’s immigration system and rebuild public trust. These reductions were also part of Canada’s broader strategy to address domestic challenges, such as housing shortages and strained public services.

Saudi Arabia suspends blockwork visa to Nigeria, 6 others

Last month, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended issuance of blockwork visa quota to Nigerians and nationals from six other African countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Morocco in a sweeping policy shift geared towards managing inbound labour during peak pilgrimage periods.

Though the restriction was temporary and coincided with Hajj, the decision affected new and pending temporary work visa applications.

The measure formed part of broader efforts by the Kingdom to tighten regulatory oversight across immigration and employment, and would remain in place until the end of June 2025, coinciding with the conclusion of the Hajj season.

While no official reason has been given, the freeze coincides with increased Saudization efforts, which mandate higher employment of Saudi nationals in sectors such as tourism, with quotas set to rise between 2026 and 2028.

According to the ministry, under the restrictions, no new block visa quota would be issued by employers targeting the affected African countries, while delays are expected in processing previously approved quotas.

UK introduces digital eVisas for Nigerian students, workers from July 15

Meanwhile, the British government has announced that, from July 15, 2025, most Nigerians applying for study or work visas to the United Kingdom will begin receiving a digital eVisa instead of the usual physical visa sticker in their passport.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

The new measure is part of the UK’s wider plans to move to a fully digital immigration system.

Under the new arrangement, successful applicants will be issued an eVisa, a secure online record of their immigration status; after submitting their application and attending a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information.

Speaking on the development, the Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission, Gill Lever, said the change would make it faster and easier for Nigerians to travel to the UK.

She explained that from July 15, most people applying for study or work visas will receive an eVisa, which replaces the sticker normally placed in their passport.

She said: “This is a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families.”

The high commission clarified that this change applies only to new study and work visa applications submitted on or after July 15.

People applying before that date will continue with the existing process, which includes submitting their passport and receiving a vignette (visa sticker).

Dependants, such as spouses and children, and applicants for other visa categories, such as standard visitor visas, will still receive a visa vignette for now.

Although the visa sticker is being removed for some categories, all applicants must still visit a Visa Application Centre to provide their biometrics.

If their application does not require a vignette, they may take their passport home on the same day.

Once a decision has been made, applicants will receive an email with the outcome and instructions to create a UK Visas and Immigration, UKVI, account.

Through this account, they will be able to access their eVisa and use the View and Prove service to securely share their immigration status when needed.

The British High Commission noted that this digital shift follows the earlier replacement of Biometric Residence Permits with eVisas for those granted leave to stay in the UK for over six months.

Applicants are advised to submit their applications through the official UK government website at gov.uk.