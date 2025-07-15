How we’re turning Ogun into next property hotspot with Carlton Park – Empire Homes rep

The smartest investors in Nigeria today are not just buying land. They are choosing trust, prime locations, and developments that deliver real value. Carlton Park by Empire Homes stands out as one of the most intelligent property moves you can make right now.

At the heart of this opportunity is Empire Homes Realty, a forward-thinking real estate company established in 2016 to simplify land and home ownership for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. With a firm reputation for speed, transparency, and integrity, Empire Homes has become a trusted brand for buyers who want secure investments backed by clear documentation and timely delivery.

In a market often clouded by hidden issues and unkept timelines, Empire Homes has carved a name for itself through fast allocation, documented transactions, and a reputation built on due diligence. Whether you are buying a plot, acre, or hectare, clients consistently walk away with confidence and clarity, knowing they have invested in something with real substance and future value.

“At Empire Homes, we believe real estate should be a secure step forward, not a stressful gamble,” a company representative shared. “That is why we are committed to delivering properties quickly, cleanly, and with full documentation. No excuses, no hidden stories, just value you can see.”

That same promise is now being fulfilled through Carlton Park, a landmark gated estate located in Idowa, Ogun State, just a stone’s throw from Epe and a few minutes after the Lagos Food Hub and Carlton Estate II. The estate boasts top-notch infrastructure and is situated in a business-friendly environment, making it an ideal destination for both residential and commercial-minded investors.

Spread across 22.3 acres of dry, cleared land, Carlton Park sits one minute off the Itokin–Lagos expressway and offers seamless access to both Lagos and Epe. More than just land, it is a thoughtfully planned community featuring gated security, landscaped gardens, recreational spaces, and ongoing development. Physical inspections are available every Monday and Wednesday at 9 AM, offering full transparency into the estate’s progress.

In a symbolic move to promote environmental sustainability and lasting impact, Empire Homes recently hosted a tree planting ceremony at Carlton Park, led by its Legacy Ambassadors.

Among the ambassadors present were Esther Nwaji, Justina Ogbuiwi, Chidi Smile Ernest, Tosin Aderanti, and Ambassador Munachi Arinze, alongside other passionate supporters of the brand’s long-term vision.

“We believe that every great investment should contribute not just to personal wealth but to the future of our environment,” said Amb. Munachi Arinze. “This ceremony is our way of rooting every home in purpose and growth.”

Empire Homes is also rewarding action-takers with an exclusive summer promo campaign. Every client who makes a deposit per plot automatically qualifies for a raffle draw to win an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar. This campaign stands out because it allows multiple entries, as each transaction counts as one entry, but only one lucky winner will emerge. The offer is valid until July 31, creating a limited-time opportunity to invest with added rewards.

Carlton Park is more than just a land offering. It is a secure, well-positioned estate backed by a developer with a proven track record. Whether you are a first-time investor or expanding your property portfolio, this estate offers flexibility, legal clarity, and a clear path to ownership in a location that promises long-term appreciation.