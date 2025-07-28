How LG autonomy should be implemented — Aiyedatiwa

Gov Aiyedatiwa

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo says for Local Government autonomy to be effective, it needs to be exercised responsibly and in accordance with the legal framework established by the constitution and relevant laws.

Aiyedatiwa made this known in Akure at the opening ceremony of a four-day sensitisation training for political office holders and top management staff of local government in Ondo.

The workshop tagged: “Economic and Financial Administration of Local Councils in Nigeria,’’ organised by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Ondo state Public Complaints, Financial Crimes age Anti- Corruption Commission (SPFACC) also collaborated with the ministry.

The governor said that the local government autonomy comes with its responsibilities for the local authorities.

Aiyedatiwa said that the workshop was a deliberate intervention aimed at reversing the factors that had undermined the trust that had hindered developmental aspiration in the grassroots.

He stated that the workshop would enhance the participants’ understanding of governance principle, strengthen their leadership and management capabilities.

The governor said that the workshop would also promote synergy and collaboration between the participants and career civil servants at the local government level.

According to the governor, political office is not a platform for personal enrichment or for political vendetta but a sacred duty to promote the welfare of the citizens.

He said that his administration was determined to entrench a culture of accountability, efficiency and result-oriented governance in all tiers of government.

Aiyedatiwa promised that his administration would continue to support initiatives that would promote transparency, fiscal discipline, and effective monitoring and evaluation at the local government level.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, noted that the workshop had the backing of the governor to address critical aspects of local governance.

Takuro said that as the closest tier of government to the people, local government has primary responsibility of delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

He stated that the workshop would enhance capacity of the participants with contemporary knowledge and skills required for efficient and effective local government administration.

The commissioner added that the workshop would as well reinforce accountability by reiterating the principles of transparency accountability and prudent financial management.

Earlier, the EFCC Director in the Benin Zonal Office, Mr Effa Okim, commended the state government for collaborating with the anti-graft agency and its commitment to fight fraud and corruption.

Okim said that the collaboration was key to the development of the state, adding that the collaboration must be sustained for equal distribution of wealth and effective service delivery to the people.

He frowned at individuals without genuine sources of income being richer than the society, saying that government at all levels must be responsible and accountable.

Similarly, the ICPC Resident Anti- Corruption Commissioner for Ondo and Ekiti states, Mr Tiku Menge-Andrew, commended the state government for taking proactive measures in combating corruption and promoting accountability.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the SPFACC, Prof. Adewole Adeyeye, lauded the governor for his commitment that had brought synergy of anti-graft agencies towards good governance in the state.

Adeyeye promised that SPFACC would make necessary contributions to enhance the participants’ capacity. (NAN)