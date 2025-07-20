How I used ₦120m birthday gift to build classrooms in three communities – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

…Says Nigeria’s suffering makes personal celebrations difficult

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has revealed how he redirected a ₦120 million birthday gift into building classrooms in three communities, as part of his long-standing commitment to prioritizing public good over personal luxury.

Obi made this known in a heartfelt thank-you message shared via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, as he marked his 64th birthday.

Although he reiterated that he does not personally celebrate birthdays, Obi expressed deep gratitude to friends, associates, Nigerian youths, the Obidient movement, and members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for commemorating the day on his behalf.

Redirected Gift Turned into Classrooms

Reflecting on a similar occasion 14 years ago, Obi recalled how, as governor of Anambra State, an institution offered to build him a house worth ₦120 million for his 50th birthday.

“I humbly requested that the funds be redirected to build classrooms in three educational institutions at Agulu, Ekwulobia, and Abatete. They obliged — and the impact was far-reaching,” Obi said.

He also recounted other instances where well-wishers planning lavish birthday celebrations were persuaded to divert their resources to educational and charitable causes.

“Another group had budgeted ₦20 million for a lavish party. I graciously asked them to consider using the funds to purchase desktop computers for schools. Their eventual donation of 200 desktops was distributed to schools across the state, enhancing learning for many students,” he said.

In a similar case, another organisation ended up donating buses to various institutions, including one to the Old Rangers Association, in place of a birthday celebration.

“This has been my consistent approach over the years. On each birthday, I use the opportunity to redirect goodwill towards causes that uplift others.”

Obi said Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic situation has made personal celebration inappropriate.

“As I turned 64 years old yesterday, I must confess that the current state of our nation makes the idea of personal merriment even more difficult to contemplate. The scale of suffering and deprivation among our people weighs heavily on the conscience.”

He urged supporters and well-wishers to channel resources toward supporting the poor, or Nigeria’s struggling health and education sectors, instead of sending gifts or organising parties in his honour.

Obi noted that he marked his 64th birthday while visiting the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, where he took time to pray for Nigeria.

“I especially prayed that God may touch the hearts of our leaders and awaken in them the realisation that public funds are meant for the public good.”

He concluded with a renewed personal pledge to continue supporting state institutions, particularly those that directly serve the people.

“May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society.”