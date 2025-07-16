How Adeleke wept over LG crisis – Education Commissioner

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Commissioner for Education in Osun State, Mr Dipo Eluwole, has disclosed that the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, wept for about 15 minutes over the unresolved local government imbroglio.

It would be recalled that the PDP and APC elected council officials have engaged in battle over control of local government council areas in the state since February this year, leading the Federal Government to withhold the council’s fund.

Speaking at a training programme for teachers in Ede on Tuesday, Eluwole tasked the teachers to continue to pray for the leaders, saying he is well concerned with the situation in the state.

While comparing the Rivers state situation, he said what happened in the state is worse than that of Rivers where a State of Emergency was declared.

His words, “I used to say that Osun is peaceful. What happened in Rivers State is not up to 10 per cent of Osun State’s if not that we imbibe the Omoluabi ethos during the crisis.

“So please, let us watch our leaders and pray for them, God will guide their feet from stumbling, they will not lead us astray, I saw a traditional ruler who shed tears on what is going on.

“For instance, on Saturday, Mr Governor wept for 15minutes before he could start a meeting, 15 minutes! They were pacifying him, Where is Nigeria going? It is not a sin to be a Nigerian, please and please continue to do that thing that you are doing to make Nigeria progress.

“We know what has been happening before about three years ago in the education sector, you can see what is going on now, Osun state education is to be reckoned with today, we are making Nigeria proud unlike before where it was vandalism, hooliganism, raping, cultism…all are the things of the past in our schools”.

He added that the paucity of fund led to the stall in infrastructural development in schools, saying there would be improvement as the state government makes effort to resolve situation.