Gunmen kill community leader in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

Yenagoa —Suspected gunmen, Sunday night, reportedly killed the Community Development Committee, CDC, chairman of Igbomotoru 1 Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the CDC Chairman, identified as Mr Goodnews Manash, was ambushed at the back of the community’s school compound about 10:30p.m., Sunday, while on his way to a relative’s house.

Confirming the incident, the paramount ruler of the community, HRH Ayibaikie Ofongo, said: “Between 12 midnight and 2a.m., Sunday, somebody from the community called to inform me that gunmen have abducted the CDC chairman of our community.

“It was not until this morning that I got concrete information that the CDC chairman was actually assassinated in the community. I can confirm that he is dead, but we intend to have meetings at the community level before we issue an official statement to the public”

Also reacting , the Press Secretary to the Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr Ayibaetare Easterday, condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said: “The story is true but he was not killed in his house. He was killed close to another person’s compound, whom he was going to visit. It is an unfortunate incident and we pray that this kind of thing does not happen again.”

“We are all brothers and sisters, so if we offend one another in the community, we should exercise tolerance and make peace. The incident is not befitting of who we are and its condemnable.”