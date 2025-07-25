Gunmen invade Imo communities, kill 7

FILE IMAGE

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Unidentified gunmen, Thursday night, invaded three communities of Umualoma, Ndiakunwanta and Ndiejezie in Arondizogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State,

killing no fewer than seven persons.

It was gathered that the gunmen on a motorbike opened fire and killed people indiscriminately.

The victims were said to be shop owners and their customers, and passersby.

The incident was reported to have happened between 10pm and 11pm.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said tactical teams had launched intense search for the killers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in the early hours of today, 25th July 2025, at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA.

“The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was described by the CP as barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable. He assured the public that the Command has deployed adequate operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Consequently, the CP has led tactical unit for intense combing of the affected areas and affirmed that the situation is now under control, and proactive security measures have been taken to forestall further attacks and restore lasting peace in the region.

“While expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, CP Aboki Danjuma prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved and encouraged them to remain strong during this difficult time,” the statement read.