Gunmen storm Plateau community, 7 persons feared killed

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By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Panic has gripped residents of Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State following a fresh attack by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening.

Sources told Vanguard that the assailants invaded the community around 7:30 pm, unleashing sporadic gunfire on residents.

A community member who does not want his name in print told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed a local relaxation spot and started shooting sporadically.

He said Seven persons have been feared killed while one other has been taken the the hospital.

Rwang Tengwong, a community leader associated with the Berom Youth Moulders Association, confirmed the sad incident to correspondent.

He said Seven persons have been brutally killed following an attack by armed Terrorists at Ratatis, Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, this evening.

The attack occurred at about 7:27pm, left three others seriously injured. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

He added that details are still sketchy but would continue to update newsmen on the development.

Efforts to reach security operatives for comments were unsuccessful as of press time.

Vanguard News