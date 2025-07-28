Gov Ododo promises justice for murdered Kogi journalist

The Kogi Government is resolute in its quest for justice for the slain photojournalist, Mr Ayo Aiyepeku.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja.

Gov. Ahmed Ododo has directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the incident surrounding Ayo’s gruesome murder.

“Justice may not bring the dead back to life, but it will console the family of the deceased that their son did not die in vain.

“The safety and security of our people remain a top priority of our administration.

“The government will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice, ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act do not go unpunished.

“The investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder and the subsequent death of the prime suspect is ongoing,” the government said.

He urged the general public to remain security-conscious and support ongoing investigations by volunteering credible information to law enforcement agencies.

Vanguard News