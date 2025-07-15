Gov Nwifuru lambasts commissioners over non-performance

Gov. Nwifuru

…Gives Ultimatum, Reshuffles Cabinet Members

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some commissioners in his cabinet, issuing stern warnings and reshuffling key positions in a bid to improve governance and service delivery.

The governor, visibly displeased, gave some commissioners a three- to six-month grace period to improve their performance or risk being removed from office.

As part of the cabinet shake-up, Mr. Jude Okpor, formerly Commissioner for Information and Orientation, was swapped with Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, who previously served in the Ministry of Rural Development. Additionally, the Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Obasi, exchanged portfolios with Dr. Donatus Ilang, Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, the new Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, confirmed that the governor also gave a three-month ultimatum to the Commissioners for Environment, Mr. Victor Chukwu, and Tertiary Education, Professor Omari Omaka, SAN, to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities or face punitive measures.

“Governor Nwifuru charged all council members to redouble their efforts and demonstrate greater commitment in the discharge of their duties,” Omebe said.

Key EXCO Decisions and Approvals

The EXCO considered and approved a Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (2026–2028) presented by the Ministry of Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring to guide the state’s financial planning over the next three years.

The Ministry of Power and Energy received approval to commence the supply and installation of an independent power generation plant to support 24-hour metered electricity for selected public and private institutions. The project will begin with a 3-megawatt plant at the ICT University, Oferekpe, Agbaja.

The Council also approved Ebonyi State’s participation in the Federal Government’s E-HAT initiative (Energy for Health, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Transportation). The first phase will cover 25 primary health centres, with five centres selected to benefit from a pilot project valued at approximately N17.6 billion.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development presented the State Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BIRA 2024), which was approved to support Ebonyi’s eligibility for the World Bank’s State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) program in 2025.

EXCO also approved the constitution of a 15-member State Economic Advisory Committee, to be chaired by Professor Bart Nnadi, with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ben Uruchi-Odo, serving as Secretary.

Governor Nwifuru’s actions reflect a renewed effort to reinvigorate his administration and ensure efficient service delivery across ministries and agencies in Ebonyi State.