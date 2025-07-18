Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi celebrates birthday with book launch

…Debuts “Made for Impact” Platform

By Juliet Ebirim

ABUJA – It was a day of inspiration, celebration, and reflection as prominent energy executive, Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi, marked her birthday in Abuja with the dual launch of her debut book, “Doing and Being,” and a purpose-driven platform, “Made for Impact.”

The well-attended event brought together dignitaries, thought leaders, friends, and family members who gathered to witness what Gbesoye described as “the beginning of a new chapter” in her life.

“That day marked a new chapter for me—stepping boldly into my assignment to actively impact lives,” she said during her address. “The book is the first tangible expression of my platform Made for Impact. It is my heart on paper.”

Known for her advocacy for purposeful living and mentoring, Gbesoye explained that both the book and the platform are the outcomes of a deeply personal and spiritual journey. She revealed that two major life events — a near-fatal car crash in 2019 and the death of her father in 2020 — prompted a season of introspection that ultimately inspired her to embrace her calling to influence lives positively.

“Legacy is not merely about what we leave behind when we die, but rather about the lives we impact while we are still here,” she noted.

Gbesoye, who serves as Executive Director at Emadeb Energy Group, said the writing of “Doing and Being” was guided by spiritual conviction rather than strategy. The book explores themes of self-awareness, intentionality, personal values, and legacy, blending practical life lessons with heartfelt reflections, including a moving tribute to her late father.

She emphasized the need for individuals to live in alignment with their true essence, drawing from her own life as a wife, mother, executive, and mentor.

Her newly launched platform, Made for Impact, is designed to support and inspire young men and women on their journey toward intentional living. It offers tools, mentorship, and community support to help individuals cultivate purpose, build a legacy, and lead meaningful lives.

The event not only celebrated a personal milestone but also ushered in a movement rooted in authenticity, faith, and service — values Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi says she is committed to promoting in the years ahead.