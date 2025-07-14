GAS: WAPCo forum advances regulatory alignment, energy cooperation

By Udeme Akpan

Stakeholders in the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have agreed to improve the efficiency of the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), after a high-level meeting in Abuja.

Discussions at the meeting centered on digital transformation, regulatory reforms, and legislative alignment.

The event brought together representatives from federal and state institutions including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, NMDPRA, the Federal Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment, NIWA, LASEPA, OGEPA, traditional leaders, the Nigerian Navy, and others.

The focus of the event was the strengthening of cross-border operations along WAPCo’s 691-kilometer pipeline system, which spans Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

In his address, Odey Simon Adamade, General Counsel of WAPCo, underscored the company’s founding principles, legal framework, and longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. He traced WAPCo’s origins to a 1982 ECOWAS initiative, which culminated in the 2003 Treaty establishing the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Project.

“The WAGP system is one of Africa’s most ambitious cross-border energy projects, comprising 691 kilometers of pipeline infrastructure stretching from Nigeria to Ghana,” Adamade noted.

Stakeholders commended WAPCo for its transparency and open communication, which they said are vital for fostering sustainable collaboration. Adamade described the forum as a “comprehensive, cross-functional engagement” involving ministries, private sector actors, traditional authorities, and security agencies working in concert to support WAPCo’s mission.

“These discussions reflect the commitment of all parties to the shared vision of synergy and integration envisioned by WAPCo’s establishment,” he said.

WAPCo reiterated its dedication to mutual development with host communities, citing this partnership as the foundation of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These efforts are designed to promote sustainable growth and improve living standards.

The WAGP system includes a 569-kilometer offshore segment of 20-inch pipelines, supported by critical infrastructure such as the Lagos Beach Compressor Station, the Tema Regulation and Metering Station, and the Itoki Regulation and Metering Station.

Adamade also provided updates on ongoing legislative amendments to the West African Gas Pipeline Act across member states, which are aimed at boosting efficiency and long-term viability.