Funeral or Power Play? How Buhari’s burial exposed 2027 politics

PICTURE a dusty afternoon in Daura, Katsina State. The nation had gathered to bid farewell to Muhammadu Buhari, former military ruler, two-term president, and a towering figure in Nigeria’s modern history. It was a solemn moment, marked by military honours and a 21-gun salute.

But beneath the silence, political ambition simmered. As dignitaries paid their respects, power players were quietly making moves.

Within days of Buhari’s death, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again began to unravel. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, media mogul Dele Momodu, and the campaign director-general of Edo PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo all resigned. Was this mere coincidence? Or did Buhari’s funeral mark the beginning of a major political shift? Time will tell.

The Funeral as Political Theatre

Last Tuesday, Daura became the centre of Nigeria’s political world. Buhari’s funeral wasn’t just a national event, it was a high-powered gathering of the country’s most influential figures.

Former heads of state from Guinea-Bissau and Niger were in attendance. President Bola Tinubu led the ceremonies, while Vice President Kashim Shettima accompanied Buhari’s body from London, symbolising unwavering loyalty.

Atiku Abubakar, former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Aminu Tambuwal arrived early, their sombre faces masking the political tension in the air. Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, attended the following day, joined by allies including Senators Ireti Kingibe and Okey Ezea, and Dr Tanko Yunusa.

Current and former governors, ministers, and traditional rulers were present, dressed in colourful regalia that stood out against the gravity of the occasion. Yet, some PDP heavyweights stayed away, perhaps unwilling to be seen among APC leaders. Their absence did not go unnoticed.

Atiku’s presence made headlines, not just for being there, but for the chants of ‘Sai Atiku’ from his supporters. Many viewed this as poorly timed political theatre.

“That was a funeral, not a campaign rally. But Atiku’s team used it to send a message to the North, that he’s done with the PDP and focused on 2027,” a source told Saturday Vanguard.

Political analyst and strategist Dr Mustapha Bello had a different view.

“The funeral reflected Nigeria’s political soul, unity in mourning but division in ambition. Atiku and his team saw the APC’s strength and the PDP’s weakness all in one place,” he said.

A Wave of Resignations

As the dust settled in Daura, the cracks within the PDP widened. Atiku’s resignation landed like a thunderbolt. In a letter to his ward chairman in Jada, Adamawa State, he cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ and accused the party of straying from its founding ideals.

His media adviser, Paul Ibe, claimed the letter was leaked by ‘rogue PDP elements working with the APC.’ Still, the timing, just after the funeral, fuelled speculation.

Dele Momodu’s resignation followed shortly after. He blasted the PDP’s ‘internal chaos’ and ‘anti-democratic elements.’ Known for his fiery newspaper columns, Momodu didn’t hold back: “The PDP is a shadow of what we built. I can’t remain in a house with a leaking roof while no one bothers to fix it.”

His departure sent shockwaves through the party, with fears that other reform-minded figures might soon follow.

Then came a quieter but equally significant exit. In Edo State, Asue Ighodalo’s campaign director-general stepped down. Though not as dramatic, the resignation pointed to deeper grassroots issues.

“Edo is a political bellwether. When a campaign DG dumps a party, it means something’s seriously wrong beneath the surface,” said Dr Bello.

The funeral’s timing raised eyebrows. Were there quiet negotiations going on under the mourning tents?

Lere Olayinka, aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, was blunt, “Good riddance. Atiku couldn’t even wait for the mourning to end.”

Catalyst or Coincidence?

Three high-profile resignations, all within days of Buhari’s burial, felt like more than coincidence. Insiders revealed that APC leaders used the funeral to quietly engage northern opposition figures.

Tinubu’s handshake with a northern governor sparked rumours of defection. Shettima’s hushed conversation with a traditional ruler suggested a new alliance in the making.

Atiku’s appearance, alongside the controversial chants, became a major talking point.

“It was a funeral, but it felt more like a power summit. Plans were being whispered, and Atiku’s move came as no surprise,” said one source who attended the ceremony and spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the moment.

The leak of Atiku’s resignation letter just after the funeral hinted at a well-timed plan. The APC’s show of unity may have sealed his decision. Momodu’s departure appeared to follow suit, and the Edo DG’s exit seemed to be part of the same wave.

Public responses were mixed. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, criticised the timing of Atiku’s resignation.

“He used the national mourning period to divert attention from Buhari’s legacy,” Keyamo said.

He also accused Atiku of improperly using Nigeria’s coat of arms on his resignation letter, calling it ‘legally wrong.’

Bode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, was more reflective: “It’s always about the presidency with Atiku. He needs to reflect, this ambition is tearing the party apart.”

What Next for the PDP, and Nigeria?

Atiku’s departure dealt a major blow to the PDP. Twice its presidential candidate, his exit signalled a loss of faith in the party’s chances for 2027.

He’s now aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), working on a new coalition with Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.

“That alliance is a game-changer. It could either fracture the opposition further or create a real third force,” said Dr Bello.

Atiku’s political history is familiar to Nigerians, leaving the PDP for the Action Congress in 2006, joining the APC in 2014, and now breaking away again in 2025.

Momodu’s resignation was equally symbolic. His criticism resonated with reformists and highlighted fears of an intellectual and ideological vacuum within the PDP. Meanwhile, the Edo resignation showed the party’s internal struggles were trickling down to the grassroots.

While the PDP battles internal collapse, the APC looks steady. Tinubu and Shettima’s visibility at the funeral sent a message of control and organisation. Reports suggest they’ve begun wooing more PDP defectors.

“”The PDP is at a crossroads, Losing Atiku means losing a key part of its northern base. But maybe this is a chance to reform. What’s happening nationally in the PDP is now seeping into state politics. For the APC, they played it well. They showed unity, while the PDP fell apart,” Dr. Bello noted

Unravelling or Renewal

This past week felt like the beginning of a new chapter in Nigerian politics. Buhari’s funeral was meant to be a moment of mourning and unity, but it also laid bare the politics of the nation.

Atiku came as a mourner, but left as a political strategist. Momodu’s resignation, and the shake-up in Edo, revealed the cracks within the PDP. The APC appeared united. And now, all eyes are on the ADC.

Can the PDP regroup? Or is it on a slow path to irrelevance?

A leaner, reformed PDP could still rise before 2027, but the challenge is steep. Meanwhile, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, and Amaechi may yet reshape Nigeria’s political landscape.

One thing is certain: in Nigerian politics, every farewell opens the door to a new beginning.