Flood: No water released from Lagdo Dam – Minister

Utsev

….we’re in contact with Lagdo Dam manager.

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, Monday, allayed the fears of Nigerians, saying no water was released from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Richard Pheelangwah, Monday evening, it said the Minister is in contact with the Manager of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, Ahmad Bivoung.

The minister cleared the air on the reports by some media houses, not Vanguard Newspaper, that water has been released from Lagdo Dam; therefore, he called on Nigerians to discard what he described as false reports and remain calm.

Pheewlangwah said, “The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation wishes to state that the Cameroonian authorities have not released water from the Lagdo Dam, contrary to the rumours circulating in the media.

“The Honourable Minister, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, on 7th July 2025, had direct communication with the Lagdo Dam Manager, Mr. Ahmad Bivoung, who confirmed that the dam is currently at a low level of 2.06 meters and no water has been released.

“The Ministry is currently maintaining constant communication with Cameroonian authorities and assures the public that any official release of water will be promptly communicated.

“The minister urged the public to disregard false reports and remain calm while continuing to observe flood safety and preparedness measures issued earlier.”

However, he said, “Prof. Utsev also advised communities receiving early warning signals, particularly in Lokoja (Kogi State), Wurobokki (Adamawa State), and Makurdi (Benue State), to maintain early warning signals and consult the NIHSA Flood Dashboard for reliable, up-to-date information.”

He also reassured Nigerians that “the Federal Government’s ongoing commitment to flood management and water infrastructure development along the Benue Trough includes the proactive reservoir operations of existing dams on the tributaries of River Benue to prevent panic releases, the completion of the study and design for the Datsin Hausa dam in Adamawa State, and the engagement of a transaction adviser to facilitate its construction under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“In addition, the Kashimbila Dam in Taraba State is being utilised for flood control, while the upgrade of the Wannune Dam and the study and design of the Dura Dam in Benue State have reached an advanced stage.”