Fiyinfoluwa emerges winner at Visionary Voices 3.0

By Onyeka Ezike

The third edition of Visionary Voices, themed “Leap Generation,” a platform celebrating young Nigerian creatives aged between eight and eighteen, was won by Fiyinfoluwa Adeniji, a twelve-year-old boy.

Visionary Voices is renowned for fostering artistic expression beyond conventional education and has rapidly grown into a cherished platform that spotlights budding talents and promotes self-discovery among the youth. The event was recently held in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Twelve-year-old Fiyinfoluwa Adeniji, affectionately known as Fiyin, emerged as the overall winner, clinching the top prize in the highly competitive Visual Arts and Painting category. A prodigy from the Children’s Arts Gallery, Fiyin presented an extraordinary artwork series titled Fragments, depicting resilience through acrylic on canvas. His striking pieces vividly illustrate bustling urban scenes, complete with trucks, cars, and traffic lights. Already an award-winning young artist, Fiyin credits his growing success to the unwavering support of his parents.

Fiyin’s artistic journey began at the tender age of three, nurtured by his mother, who recognized his innate talent and encouraged him to passionately pursue his dreams. In the Creative Writing category, Ebenezer Igbinlola impressed the judges to claim first place, closely followed by Toluwanimi Taiwo and Poetic Dave in second and third places, respectively. Meanwhile, the Acting and Skit-Making category was won by Ogbodo Kelvin, with the Voice of Hope team taking second position.

Notably, the event showcased other exceptional talents, including Ibirogba Taiwo and Timothy Osaivbie Ogbeifun, who secured second and third places in the Visual Arts category. Timothy Osaivbie, a nine-year-old boy, started drawing at the age of three, supported by his mother, Mrs. Blessing Elohor Ogbeifun, who promptly hired a professional art instructor to cultivate his budding talent. His captivating artwork celebrates the resilience and strength of African women, inspired directly by his mother’s dedication and hard work.

Another interesting work was that of a creative young mind, Joshua Oloniluyi. His work, titled Leap Generation, is a 4 x 5-inch painting on canvas. The title was born out of his personal experience as a child. The painting depicts a young boy running from a dark side of existence into a greener side, chasing four objects: light, a laptop, books, and the internet.

Master Joshua, a 15-year-old boy, said the work is a picture of his life—the dark side representing the damaged part of his life when he was unable to read, write, and was very violent. During that stage, he never had access to the internet or life-changing books. But as he grew and sought knowledge, he encountered the greener side of life, where he now has access to the internet, books, and a computer.

Now he can read, write, and sustain himself with books, as he has a bright future ahead. He runs an art business managed by his mother, Mrs. Oloniluyi Opeyemi, and also operates an art academy where he teaches and trains younger children how to draw and paint. He looks forward to expressing his creativity through more artworks and owning an art studio where people can walk in and buy his pieces. Some of his works have already been auctioned digitally.

The event also hosted an insightful panel discussion featuring respected speakers: Dr. Bukola Lawal, a counselling psychologist; Mr. Sheriffdeen Hassan and Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, both clinical psychologists; Mrs. Eniola Afolayan, founder of the iCreate Club; and Mr. Ayodeji Okewumi, a seasoned development specialist. The panelists emphasized the importance of nurturing children’s unique talents, advocating for supportive parenting and informed career guidance. Dr. Lawal specifically highlighted art’s therapeutic role in enhancing emotional well-being and academic performance, urging parents to engage intentionally and openly with their children about their interests and dreams.

Further echoing this sentiment, Mr. Okewumi urged parents to consider future employment trends and historical perspectives when helping children select career paths. He emphasized that despite technological advancements, art remains integral to human civilization, underscoring its enduring value and relevance.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bukola Lawal said, “Art is therapy; it has a way of relieving emotions, healing the soul, and boosting the mental health of young creative minds. Art is all-encompassing for those who are talented, as it helps the mind both mentally and emotionally, even in their studies. Even when they are versatile and good at art, it can bring fortunes for both the child and the parents.”

Dr. Lawal encouraged parents to work together in identifying the uniqueness of a child and not force a child to study a course in which they have no interest. Parents should be intentional in communication, backed with facts and evidence. The ability and capability of a child matter in choosing a niche.

The event was supported by UAC Foods, Princeworld Studios, Thought Pyramid Art Centre, L.A. LAW Group, families, and friends. “The L.A. LAW Group sponsored the winner’s prize for the art category. It is a law firm committed to supporting talented individuals.”

Miss Simi Kolawole, a representative of the firm, said, “We chose to sponsor this event because Nigeria is filled with incredible creators. Unfortunately, many of them lack the resources and proper legal guidance to take their talents beyond our borders. Talent like this is deeply appreciated and widely recognized in countries like the United States. We specialize in immigration and are the right legal team for those looking to pursue international opportunities. Our firm exists to help creatives and professionals take their skills to the global stage, where their brilliance is truly valued.

“As a firm, we provide the right travel guidance, nurture talents, and help them travel with the right knowledge. We stand behind Visionary Voices to give these creative professionals a voice and the international recognition they deserve for their artwork. Because we know that through platforms like the Visionary program, many are now finding opportunities to travel to the U.S. to expand their global talent.”

Miss Kolawole added, “With our expertise in immigration, we help guide them through key visa options such as EB1, EB2, and EB3. We go beyond talent-based categories—there are other pathways available—and make it clear that with the right guidance, there’s a U.S. immigration route for many.”

Another speaker, Mr. Ayodeji Okewumi, a development specialist, said, “I recommend parents acquire additional knowledge and facts about what is on the ground. We as parents must always consider that career decisions are not just about the present but must project into the future before making choices for our children.

“For careers in the arts, history has shown that civilization can be traced to the arts. Yes, we know technology poses challenges, but we must encourage these creative minds to express themselves through art.”

The founder of Visionary Voices, Mrs. Odunayo Adegbaju, said that every child has something unique scripted within them. “It doesn’t have to be academics. Most times, we view success through the lens of academics, but often the authentic and best version of a child is expressed through their creativity.

“This is about catching them young. The program is basically for creative minds between the ages of 8 and 18 because that time is when they are trying to find themselves. One of my observations is that most children from 15 to 18 struggle with an identity crisis. We started Visionary Voices 1.0 with three public schools in Eti-Osa, and I recall a child telling me that her parents did not allow her to participate because they had already designed what they wanted for her. We need to re-educate parents to redefine success.”