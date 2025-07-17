FG targets 8,000MW in 18 months with efficient power grid

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that improved management of the national power grid by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) could boost electricity supply to 8,000 megawatts within the next 12 to 18 months.

Speaking at a leadership retreat to onboard NISO’s top management in Abuja yesterday, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi, said that although the country’s installed (nameplate) capacity exceeds 14,000MW, actual generation has hovered around 5,500MW.

Gbeleyi stated that with more efficient grid management and increased investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, the power sector is positioned to significantly improve supply in the months ahead.

“As an independent entity, NISO now carries the weighty responsibility of managing the national grid with impartiality and integrity. In doing so, it must guarantee non-discriminatory access, efficient dispatch coordination, and fair market settlement, free from undue influence or conflict of interest.

“From where we stand today, we have about 5,500MW of power being wheeled on a day-to-day basis. Compare that with the fact that the total nameplate capacity for generation in the country is a bit above 14,000MW. So it’s not a tall order for us to believe that in the near term, 12 to 18 months, we can increase that 5,500 by a minimum of 50%, because the generation capacity is there. If this grid capacity can be scaled up and we build in resilience, chances are that with distribution infrastructure also being scaled up.

“Today, the federal government of Nigeria has taken about $500 million from the World Bank in loan to finance the upgrade of the distribution infrastructure network. Within that scope, we are going to provide 3.2 million meters for Nigeria. And with the presidential initiative as well, we provide another 2 to 3 million meters.”

Chairman of NISO Board, Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, pointed out that having been unbundled from the Transmission Company of Nigeria, NISO must work with other stakeholders in the power sector to deliver improved services to Nigerians.

“NISO is not just a new institution. It is a new idea. A system operator that is truly independent. A market coordinator that is truly neutral. A planning authority that is truly strategic. We are responsible for real-time grid operations, long-term system planning, and the coordination and development of the electricity market. These are not side functions, they are central pillars. Because when power fails, everything else, industry, healthcare, education, even security struggles”, he stated.

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director/CEO, NISO, Engr. Abdu Bello said the target is achievable within the time frame.

“It is a target that can be achieved. We have to put ourselves and our house in order by making sure that we are focused and making sure that we also attract investment from the private sector. I believe if we are able to do that, given this retreat, this retreat is part of the plan to keep us focused. We will have a direction, strategic plan, and actions going forward. So it’s achievable”, he added.

On his part, Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed said as a shareholder in NISO, MOFI would give complete support to the new entity to ensure that it delivers on its mandate.