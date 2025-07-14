FG approves World Innovators University Institute, paving way for global innovation hub

President Bola Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

In a landmark move set to reshape Nigeria’s educational and innovation landscape, the Federal Government has officially approved the establishment of the World Innovators University Institute (WIU-Institute) in Lagos.

The approval marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation-driven growth, strengthen human capital, and position the nation as a global hub for research, education, and knowledge management.

The WIU-Institute is an initiative of the World Innovators University (WIU) — the world’s leading lifelong learning institution — in partnership with the World Innovators and Education Management Organization (WIEMO), the Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management (IBAKM), and the Chartered Institute of Business Administration and Knowledge Management (CIBAKM).

Envisioned as a world-class academic, research, and development center, the Institute will serve as the operational hub for the Global Centre for Innovation and Knowledge Management (GCIKM). It will deliver cutting-edge, multidisciplinary programs designed to foster innovation, build leadership capacity, and bridge critical knowledge gaps across sectors and disciplines.

Through a dynamic blend of online, in-class, and hybrid learning models, the WIU-Institute will offer training, mentorship, talent development, idea incubation, and enterprise acceleration initiatives. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations to unlock their full intellectual and developmental potential, driving transformative change across Nigeria and beyond.

The Federal Government’s endorsement underscores the strategic importance of the Institute in accelerating innovation-led education and entrepreneurship, equipping youth, professionals, and leaders with future-ready skills, strengthening the nation’s innovation and human capital infrastructure as well as promoting inclusive, sustainable economic growth through knowledge-based initiatives.

Speaking on the development, Prof. Dr. Christian Harrison, FIBAKM, FCBA, FCKM, a member of the WIU International Advisory Board, highlighted that the approval aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s National Development Plan. He described it as a bold step towards fostering educational reform, promoting innovation, and enhancing global competitiveness.

Provost of World Innovators University, Prof. Dr. Ashok K. Gupta, FIBAKM, FCBA, FCKM, described the government’s approval as a “defining moment” for the institution’s mission to democratize innovation and knowledge. “We are honoured to contribute to building the future of education, enterprise, and leadership from Nigeria to the world,” he stated.

Headquartered in Lagos, the WIU-Institute plans to expand its reach through future satellite centres across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, ensuring greater national access and impact. The Institute will operate under national regulatory frameworks while adhering to global standards in academic and institutional governance.

Preparations for the official launch are already underway, including high-level stakeholder engagements, strategic academic partnerships, and national public presentations expected in the coming weeks.

The WIU-Institute is calling on local and international academic institutions, private sector organizations, government agencies, and innovators to partner in its mission to transform learning and leadership through innovation.