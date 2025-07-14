Father allegedly impregnates 14-year-old daughter in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A 14-year-old girl, whose name has been withheld, has reportedly been impregnated by her father, Kayode Oluwaseunfunmi, in Ibadan, Oyo State,

The girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in the Oluyole Local Government Area in the state, disclosed to Vanguard that the alleged abuse began in December 2024.

According to her, since the death of her mother a decade ago, the father had been the primary caregiver for the her and two other siblings.

The teenager, visibly pregnant and seven months along, expressed her desire for authorities not to punish her father for his actions.

Unfortunately, the young girl was unable to sit for her ongoing JSS 3 examinations due to her pregnancy.

“I never wanted this to happen. My father has always been my protector since our mother passed away, and I feel so torn inside. He has been there for me and my siblings, doing his best to provide for us, and despite what he did, I still love him deeply.”

“It’s hard to reconcile the person I know with the actions that have hurt me. I don’t want our family to be broken apart by this situation; we’ve already lost so much.”

“I just wish things could go back to the way they were, before all of this. I hope people can see that there’s more to our story and that we need support, not just punishment. My father made a terrible mistake, but I believe there’s a way to heal without completely destroying our family.”

” I want help to find a path forward, to ensure that my siblings and I are safe and cared for. I hope the authorities understand my feelings and consider what’s best for all of us,” she said.

Following an investigation, the suspect has been arrested and detained at the Orita police station in Challenge, Ibadan, for further action.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion has initiated plans to rehabilitate the girl and ensure that justice is served.