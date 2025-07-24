Exploring the intricacies of Lagos State criminal laws

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Chidi Okoye

Foreword by Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, SAN

In a world where legal literacy is both scarce and necessary, Checkmate: Stories Revolving Around the Criminal Laws of Lagos State by SP Chidi Okoye emerges as a timely and invaluable contribution to the pursuit of justice and public enlightenment.

Through the lens of the brilliant and perceptive DSP Sketch Dikko, the author unveils the often misunderstood and overlooked nuances of Lagos State’s criminal laws. In doing so, he bridges the gap between legal technicality and public understanding by translating complex statutes into relatable, engaging, and thought-provoking narratives. With over 400 criminal laws in existence, ignorance is no longer an excuse, and this book provides a compelling antidote to that ignorance.

Each of the thirty stories within this volume is a masterclass in legal storytelling, fictional in design, yet solidly rooted in the letter and spirit of the law. From issues of criminal responsibility and mental health to contemporary challenges like cybercrime, mob justice, and police accountability, the stories resonate deeply with real-life experiences in modern Lagos.

As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one deeply committed to the reform and advancement of Nigeria’s legal system, I am thoroughly impressed by the author’s ability to educate, entertain, and provoke critical thinking all at once. SP Chidi Okoye has not only demonstrated a sound understanding of the law but also shown great innovation in legal education by choosing this creative and accessible format.

I recommend Checkmate to legal practitioners, law students, law enforcement officers, and indeed, every resident of Lagos State and beyond. It is a rare blend of law and literature, a resourceful tool for awareness, justice, and social reawakening.

Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, SAN Renowned Legal Practitioner

Council Member, Abia State University Former 2nd Vice President, Nigerian Bar Association.

COSPEAKS

My name is Chidi Okoye, but my friends call me CO for short. For six years, I worked with the Judiciary as lead Prosecutor in Tinubu Magistrate court. Afterwards, I moved back to investigation, where I work till date. Presently, I am the deputy sectional head of Zonal Enquiry Bureau.

In my seventeen years of investigation and prosecution, one thing remains relentlessly obvious: the fact that most citizens of Nigeria do not know the laws guiding the land, and which are highly active, waiting to go off when someone violates them.

We have close to 420 Criminal Laws governing Lagos State, more than 500 Criminal Laws governing the entire South and nearly 200 Criminal Laws governing the entire north. And yet, most of us only struggle to keep the few ones we know, thus exposing ourselves to the risks of the harsh punishments attached to these offences.

A nonchalant attitude towards these laws is like walking carelessly in a mine field with your eyes closed. Remember, ignorance of the law is not an excuse or a reasonable defense, so sensitize yourself with these laws.

Mrs. Falade was a well-known lady in the society, both in terms of liquid cash and connection in high places.

She had this house-help, named Sade, who lived with her, and was on a monthly salary of forty thousand naira. Sadly, she had a little misunderstanding with Sade, which aggravated to her locking Sade up in one of her visitors’ rooms. Detailing the other maids to take food to her after two days, she decided to go to a nearby police station and invite the Police to take over the matter.

Getting to the station, she reported a case of breach of contract against Sade. She complained that when she hired Sade as a help, she agreed to follow her to her church. But a few months back, Sade started registering her displeasure in following her to church, until two weeks ago when she stopped going to Mrs. Falade’s church and insisted on going to worship in a nearby mosque.

This provoked her boss, who claimed she wanted to bring Boko Haram into her peaceful home. And this led to her locking Sade up in one of her guest rooms.

She stated all these complaints in her statement, believing she was building a watertight case against Sade, not knowing she was digging her own grave.

The Investigating Police Officer prepared a search warrant and followed her to her house. But it soon dawned on her that her action had turned her into the bad guy in her own movie script.

She was charged for violating Sade’s fundamental rights — her right to liberty, her right to freedom of religion and her right to human dignity.

Mrs. Falade was shocked when the IPO turned and handcuffed her.

You can also fall victim in a similar situation. That is why we need to know these laws, which can easily take away our freedom, as none of them is a respecter of persons, except a serving Governor, Deputy Governor, the President and the Vice President.

Knowing these laws is essential. Not knowing them is like having an electric appliance and not reading the manual to know its maximum functions.

These laws are made to protect us and maintain order in our society. So, being ignorant of them will help criminals walk free, after committing an offence or even violating our rights without our knowledge.

COSPEAKS is a concept that will help you learn these laws with ease, because the concept has created a story around each section of the criminal laws, thus making your learning exciting and entertaining. As much as these stories are laced with the ingredients of the sections of the law, it is important to note that they are merely works of fiction; the characters in the stories do not exist; they are mere figments of my imagination.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy each moment as it enriches you with the Laws that revolve around you. Listen to COSPEAKS and avoid letting the laws take you by surprise. Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, which has limited you and exposed you to criminals who take advantage of your ignorance or some law enforcement agency that consciously or unconsciously misrepresents the laws.

The Book of the Laws of Lagos State Part 1: General Provision

Chapter 1:

Offence, Purpose, Guiding Principle and Scope of Application

Section 1. Definition of Offences

My name is Sketch Dikko. I’m a Deputy Superintendent of Police. I had just been deployed to a new outfit in the Police investigation space called G7.

We reported directly to the PA of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex Lagos.

As much as my records in the Force were remarkably outstanding, I was able to join the team because I was ‘redeployed to replace an officer, one DSP. Igbinoba Solomon, who I was told was involved in some court case that forced the AIG’s hands to query him and transfer him out of the Command.

From what I heard, he used to work in SARS, but was redeployed to G7, after SARS was disbanded. He was one of the best field agents, as he had a track record of high-profile cases which he investigated and charged to court.

Despite putting a lot of high-profiled criminals behind bars, and attracting numerous awards to the Police Force, just one single wrong turn took all that glory away. Consequently, he was taken off the shelf like some ragdoll.

His problem started when he moved into his apartment at Obalende. There, he began an affair with Tawa, the landlady’s first daughter.

Tall, light in complexion, and in her late twenties, Tawa practically played the role of a wife, because she moved into his apartment, cooking for him and doing all his domestic chores. Solomon returned the favour in financial terms, including paying Tawa’s siblings’ school fees.

Tawa’s dad was late, and the mom did not have any means of income except the yearly house rent that came from three apartments out of four, because they were occupying one apartment.

The N15 million rent was not enough to pay the bills, as they were virtually feeding from hand to mouth. However, when Solomon came into their life, a lot of things changed for good. He even went as far as opening a shop for Alhaja Sidi, Tawa’s mom.

Now, Solomon was married with three kids, but his wife and kids were in America.

TOMORROW… the author will discuss the purpose of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.