Ex-minister Adegoroye mourns Buhari

.. Lauds Legacy on Akure-Ado Road, Ondo Deep Seaport Projects

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has joined other prominent Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a disciplined, visionary, and incorruptible leader who worked tirelessly to make Nigeria a globally respected nation.

In a tribute titled “Tall in Life, Tall in Death, Every Inch a Leader; Good Night President Buhari”, Adegoroye expressed his profound sorrow over Buhari’s passing, noting that the late president’s dedication to national development and his personal integrity were unmatched.

Recalling his time as a cabinet member under Buhari, Adegoroye highlighted the former president’s remarkable discipline, recounting how Buhari would endure long Federal Executive Council meetings without taking a break.

“Unlike most of us Ministers who would excuse ourselves two or three times during long meetings, President Buhari would not get up once,” Adegoroye said. “I remember an 8-hour meeting in May 2023 — he never stood up once. Only late Pa Ajasin could be compared with such discipline and perseverance.”

The former minister expressed gratitude to Buhari for supporting two key developmental projects in Ondo State during his 10-month tenure:

The commencement of the Akure-Ado road project, and

The approval of the license for the Ondo Deep Seaport.

“These were landmark achievements for my people, and I will forever be grateful to President Buhari for making them possible,” he stated.

Adegoroye praised Buhari as a leader who offered opportunities to serve without personal demands or political preconditions.

“I was appointed a Minister without ever meeting him or his aides. He believed your service was to the nation — and ultimately, you would answer to Almighty Allah,” he said.

He further commended the late president’s unwavering stance on anti-corruption, infrastructure development, foreign policy, and his advocacy for local production through the “consume Nigeria” policy.

“Buhari’s contentment was unbelievable. He will go down in history as probably the most honest Nigerian that ever ruled this country,” Adegoroye said.

Calling on current and future leaders to build on Buhari’s legacy, the former minister emphasized that the late president did all within his power to write Nigeria’s name in gold.

Adegoroye concluded by praying for the repose of Buhari’s soul and offering his condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Nigeria, and all those who held the late leader dear.