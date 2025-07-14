Ex-Eagle fights for life: Odegbami raises alarm over plight of ailing sports legends

Former Nigerian football legend and respected sports advocate, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami (MON, OLY), has issued an emotional appeal to the Nigerian government, sports authorities, and the public to urgently intervene and support ailing football icon Kadiri Ikhana, who is currently battling for his life in Edo State.

In a heartfelt statement titled “Another Eagle on Death Throes!”, Odegbami expressed deep frustration over the neglect and suffering of retired Nigerian athletes, many of whom are now grappling with poverty, failing health, and lack of institutional support.

“It is absolutely clear to me that most of us, retired international Nigerian athletes, need help. We are suffering, living in pain, poverty, and poor health. In the past four months, five of us have died, and at relatively young ages too,” Odegbami lamented.

He warned that the increasing number of deaths may be linked to long-term health effects from intense physical strain during their active years—an issue that has yet to be properly studied or addressed.

Odegbami spotlighted the deteriorating health of Kadiri Ikhana, MON—former national team player, member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 African Cup of Nations squad, ex-soldier, and one of Nigeria’s most accomplished domestic football coaches. According to him, Ikhana is currently critically ill in Auchi and was recently transferred to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for urgent care, including a life-saving blood transfusion.

“This is a man who gave so much to Nigerian football—as a player, coach, and mentor. Now he lies helpless, depending on the goodwill of others to stay alive,” Odegbami stated.

He acknowledged Hon. Austin Braimoh, former Chairman of the South-South Police Service Commission, for stepping in to cover Ikhana’s rising medical bills and bringing his condition to public attention.

In a frail voice, Odegbami recounted, Ikhana managed to whisper a simple request: “Tell Nigerians to pray for me.”

As he called for prayers and assistance for Ikhana, Odegbami also issued a broader call for systemic reform in how Nigeria treats its sporting heroes. He urged the Edo State Government, the National Sports Commission, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and well-meaning individuals to urgently intervene—not only to save Ikhana, but to establish structures that ensure former athletes receive proper healthcare and support after retirement.

While wrapping up his emotional appeal, Odegbami also expressed condolences over the reported passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reportedly died on the same day—July 13, 2025.

“May the Creator of the Universe accept their souls back Home to Himself in their eternal Home,” he wrote.

A recent photo of the ailing Kadiri Ikhana, now serving as an Air Peace Ambassador, was attached to the appeal as a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective action.

“Please, let’s help him in any way we can,” Odegbami pleaded. “I do not know what else to say or do.”