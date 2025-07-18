Elerinmo receives Unilorin ‘Distinguished Ambassador’ award

…as University of Ilorin celebrates 50 years of giant stride in academic excellence, rewards 64 Alumni.

His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi JP. FiCMN, FIIM, FIADRN, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa, was on July 16, 2025, appointed and received investiture as a distinguished Ambassador of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State.

The investiture ceremony, held at the institution’s main campus, was part of a major initiative to commemorate fifty years of the University’s stride in excellence, that coincided with the recognition of 50 former graduates of the institution who have distinguished themselves across various sectors in line with the core values of the University.

Oba (Dr) Michael Ajayi is an alumnus of the University of Ilorin and his recognition stands as a testament to his commitment to youth empowerment, education and community development, peace building, and a custodian of Yoruba culture and heritage. As an erudite monarch, Oba Ajayi’s investiture as distinguished Ambassador highlights his growing relevance in both traditional institution, national and global spheres.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities that included Dr Tunji Olowolafe and Dr. Murtadha Adeniji who received special ‘Award of Excellence.’ Others are the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; Kemi Nanna Nadap, Nigerian Immigration boss; Babatunde Omotewa; Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade; Dr. Abdulwahab Adebayo Ibraheem; Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah; Pro. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji; Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi; Justice Asmau Tanwa Akanbi and Prof. David Olufemi Durosare all making the 10 individuals recognised as ‘Distinguished Alumni.’

Meanwhile, Oba Arowotawaya II, headlined the array of 50 Ambassadors that included His Royal Majesty, Oba Ismail Bolaji Yahaya Muhammed, Atoloye Alebiosu. Some of the Alumni personalities that made the list are Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Director of Current Affairs, TVC Communications; Seun Okinbaloye, political programme anchor, Channels Television; Chief Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun SAN; Prof. Rhoda Oduwaiye; Omotunde Adeola SAN; Prof. AbdulRazaq Kilani; Prof. Jeleel Ojuade; Prof. Kene Igweonu; Engr. Abosede Abiola Bello; Dr. Justus A. Adeleke; Prof. Rasheed G. Jimoh; Barr. Yemi Ayeni; Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi SAN; Dr. Ebun Bamgboye; Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji and lots of others.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN, who hosted the event, in his remarks, expressed profound appreciation to the 50 ambassadors, describing them as pillars of support to the institution’s mission over the past five decades. He also extolls the virtues of Oba Elerinmo, noting that as one of the distinguished recipients of ambassadorial investiture, he has been unrelenting in promoting the vision and ideals of his alma mater.

“Our mantra is learning in character, and it is based on this that we equip our students with positive values and ideals which has reflected on today’s award recipients,” Prof. Egbewole said.

Beyond his royal duties, Elerinmo is a distinguished Fellow of several prestigious institutions including the Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution of Nigeria (FiADRN), the Institute of Conflict Management of Nigeria (FiCMN), and the Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), United Kingdom. He is currently the National Deputy President of the Yoruba Obas Forum (YOF) and sits on the board of several youth, socio-economic, and socio-cultural organizations across the globe.

Oba Elerinmo was accompanied by a royal paraphernalia that made up of highly revered monarchs and others. They are; His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye, Adetona I, the Elerin of Erin ile, Chairman Oyun Traditional Council, Kwara State; HRM, Oba Dr Ademola Makinde Fca, Onigemo I, the Owa of Igbajo-Iloro, Deputy Chairman Osun State Council of Obas; HRM, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Isola, the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Vice Chairman Osun State Council of Obas; HRM, Oba Abdulrasaq Taiwo Ajibade Adegboye, Abioye III, the Alawo of Awo, Vice Chairman Osun State Council of Obas; HRM, Oba (Dr) Samuel Adeoye, Edema I, the Molokun of Atijere, Chairman 130 Crown Obas, Ondo State; HRM, Oba Muritala Omotayo Oyelakin, Oyekun III, the Aree of Iree, Chairman Boripe Traditional Council Osun State and the Grand Khadi, Idris Haroon OFR.

Other personalities included Professor Jamiu; Oba Oladele Olasoji Ajilesoro, Sooko Adimula Obalufon of Ile-Ife; Mr. Femi Ogundun, Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Oba Oluwaseun Oniyaomebi, the Alafajigede of Afajigede Ijaregbe in Osun State; Alhaji Mojeed Fasasi, MICM, FCP, Managing Director and CEO of Western Spike Energy Resources Limited, Lagos; High Chief Taiwo Agbonmagbe, the Saba of Erinmo-Ijesa; and Imam Kazeem Olanipekun Lawal, the Chief Imam of Erinmo-Ijesa.

Not left out on the Kabiyesi Elerinmo entourage include Omo’ba Adedamola Adetayo; Prof Adebusola Adepoju, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso; Chief Samuel Omosebi, Yegbata of Erinmo-Ijesa; Chief Ademola Odunlade, Lorimode Obalufon ife; Comrade Segun Akinbode, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter; Mrs Margaret Oluwatoyin Ajayi, General Manager Osun State Tourism Board; Mrs Olufunmilola Oluwadara Ajibola, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osogbo and Chief (Mrs) Taiwo Adetayo, Yeye Saloro of Erinmo-Ijesa among others.

The presence of the royal entourage that accompanied Oba Elerinmo at the event, further underscored the reverence and admiration Kabiyesi commands across traditional and professional communities. His Majesty, Oba Elerinmo continues to serve as a symbol of unity, peace, and purposeful leadership within and beyond his domain.