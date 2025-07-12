Edo APC, PDP square up for Senatorial, Reps by-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE quest on who would replace the governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo in the senate and his deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa in the House of Representatives have hit the tracks few days ago as the two major political parties which are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have began processes ahead of the election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is not left out as a former member of the House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant under the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 governorship election, Hon Sergius Ogun is said to be reorganizing the party in the state to ensure it is part of the contest while Paul Okojie, a journalist is a frontliner in the Labour Party.

While the PDP is poised for a primary election to select its candidates for the two constituencies with the likes of Hon John Yakubu, Prince Joe Okojie and Hon Friday Itulah being among the top contenders, the APC last week announced that through a consensus, Hon Joseph Ikpea is its Senatorial Candidate for Edo Central while daughter of the billionaire Esama, Hon Omosede Igbinedion was announced as the party;s candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency.

Omosede’s consensus candidacy was adopted after a meeting presided over by the deputy governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa where he said her adoption was a product of extensive consultation and unity of purpose among APC members in Ovia.

He said the party was determined to win the seat in the by-election.

“This is not just about filling a vacant seat. It is about giving the good people of Ovia quality, experienced, and people-oriented representation.

“After wide consultations with stakeholders across the constituency and the state leadership of our great party, we have agreed to present Hon. Omosede Igbinedion as our consensus candidate for the bye-election.”

He said Omosede’s track record in the legislature and her connection with the grassroots made her the best choice to be the party’s candidate.

Igbinedion was elected to the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019 and defected to the APC in 2023.

The APC a few days before in its State Working Committee (SWC) meeting said it has ratified the adoption of Hon. Joe Ikpea as the candidate of the Party for the bye-election to fill the vacant seat of the State Central Senatorial District.

A statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Barr. Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said SWC of the party made the ratification in an extraordinary meeting where he said critical decisions aimed at strengthening the Party’s unity, internal cohesion, and political outreach across the State, were reached.

He said “The Party reaffirmed its recognition and respect for the leadership structures at both the Federal Constituency and Senatorial District levels.

“As the Vice Chairman of Edo Central Senatorial District, Hon. Sylvester Esangbedo formally informed the SWC that the APC Caucus in Edo Central had unanimously adopted Hon. Joe Ikpea for the sole candidacy of the Senatorial bye-election.

“Following his presentation, the SWC, through a voice vote, ratified the adoption of Hon. Ikpea as the Party’s official candidate.”