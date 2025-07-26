Doris Akonanya: Bold and daring physically-challenged actress

By Benjamin Njoku

Doris Akonanya, a physically-challenged Nollywood actress and social media influencer has undoubtedly demonstrated that she can be sexy, daring and charming despite her condition.

In fact, she has risen above her limitations, demonstrating remarkable resilience and inspiring others who share similar fate with her.

Doris, also known as Doris Still Smiling on Instagram lost a leg in an accident, while she was 13. But despite her ordeal, the actress is living her dream and enjoying the best that life can offer her.

The actress has continued to showcase the power of determination and the ability to overcome her travail.

As an amputee, Doris is always on social media, creating content and entertaining her fans with her sensual looks. As far as she’s concerned, she’s the sexiest actress in Nollywood and her Instagram page is a testament to this claim.

Doris once revealed how her amputation was a blessing in disguise as she used to get paid in dollars, making videos for white men who derived pleasure from watching amputees. The actress is even making more dollars these days, having upped her game and embarking on vocations in choice countries like Qatar. And those men, whom she once lamented were dating her out of pity, are now queuing to have her again. In one of her Instagram posts, Doris declared that “Missing a leg, not the vibe.” Celebrating her birthday, the actress described herself as “a woman, who has turned every challenge into power. My journey isn’t about perfection. It’s about owning my story, embracing my body, and shining in a world that’s learning to see beauty in every form. Here’s to chasing dreams, breaking barriers, and living out loud,” the actress stated.