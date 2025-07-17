Dep. Gov. seeks global collaboration to stop killings in N/Central

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — DEPUTY Governor of Benue State, Barr. Samuel Ode, has called on national and international partners to work together to advance peace and security in the Benue Valley.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day inter-state workshop in Makurdi, organised by the Benue State Commission for Peace and Reconciliation (BECPR) and the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) Programme, Ode emphasised that “peacebuilding is a journey, not a destination,” and that greater collaboration between Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba is crucial for ensuring security across shared borders.

Ms. Josephine Habah, Director General of BECPR, highlighted the importance of empowering traditional and religious leaders, and stressed the need to address deep-rooted conflicts—not limited to farmer-herder clashes—while co-creating sustainable peace strategies with stakeholders.

The workshop addressed core issues such as farmer-herder conflicts, illegal mining, and boundary disputes, which have severely impacted communities and hampered development in Nigeria’s North Central region.

Through interstate cooperation, participants aimed to embed peacebuilding in governance, improve natural resource management, and build trust among diverse groups.

Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo, SPRiNG Team Lead, underscored SPRiNG’s focus on institutional and behavioural change, and the importance of cross-border collaboration and inclusive engagement for lasting peace.

Graham Gass, Senior Social Development Adviser at the British High Commission, reiterated UK support, urging practical, community-based solutions and sustained follow-through.

Outcomes from the workshop include a joint action plan to strengthen interstate conflict prevention and resolution, improve resource governance through community participation, rehabilitate grazing reserves, and train local peace advocates.

These measures aim to institutionalise peace mechanisms across the three states.

SPRiNG, a four-year initiative (2024–2028) funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), will continue to provide technical assistance, research, and support for community-driven projects, in line with its objectives of reducing violence and enhancing climate resilience in the region.