Delta: Ovie-Elect petitions Ndokwa East Traditional Rulers Committee over delayed recognition

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Ovie-Elect of Iyowo in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Esanerovo Agbodo, has formally petitioned the Ndokwa East Traditional Rulers Committee over what he described as an “unnecessary delay” in processing his recognition file.

According to a petition submitted to the Delta State Governor through the law firm Biu and Edherie Associates — and sighted by Vanguard — Agbodo accused the Committee of stalling the traditional procedures required for his formal recognition despite the Iyowo community having fulfilled all legal expectations since 2023.

Iyowo, historically traced to Okpe-Isoko in Isoko North Local Government Area, is seeking state recognition of its monarch in accordance with Delta State’s established processes. Under these protocols, once a traditional ruler is elected by a community, a formal letter is forwarded to the Deputy Governor through the relevant Local Government Traditional Rulers Committee.

Agbodo claimed that despite adhering to all stipulated procedures, the Committee has yet to treat the file as expected, raising suspicions of deliberate sabotage.

“The normal procedure is that after a king is elected, the necessary documents are transmitted to the Deputy Governor for recognition via the Local Government Traditional Rulers Committee. This has been done, yet the Committee has failed to act,” the petition stated.

The Ovie-Elect appeared before the Committee on June 11, 2024. Instead of verifying the letter and consulting with the community as expected, the Committee allegedly directed Agbodo to convene a meeting of the entire Akarai Clan to peacefully reach an agreement on each sub-clan’s traditional ruler. Agbodo complied, and the meeting, attended by all President Generals of the communities, ended in consensus.

Despite this, the Committee reportedly refused to proceed with Agbodo’s file. The petition suggests that an influential traditional ruler on the Committee, believed to be backing an opposing candidate, is behind the impasse.

“This raises serious concerns and suggests that someone within the Committee is working against the will of the Iyowo people,” the petition alleged.

The situation has sparked growing tension within the Iyowo Kingdom, with fears it could escalate into a communal crisis if not urgently addressed.

The petition, therefore, appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene swiftly, warning that any delay could disrupt the peace and stability of the area.

“Peace is necessary for good governance,” the letter stressed, calling for justice and timely government action.