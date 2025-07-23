Delta Assembly passes community services agency bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the State Community Security Corps Agency bill, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill seeks to enhance community security as well as provide cooperation with security agencies, training, funding and other related matters.

The bill sponsored by Dr Isaac Anwuzi (APC-Aniocha South) and 27 other lawmakers was passed after its second and third readings at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Dr Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion for the suspension of the House Rule 12, Orders 80, 82 and 83, to enable the Assembly take the third reading and its passage.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Arthur Akpowowo (APC- Ethiope East).

Guwor said that the bill when signed into law, would help to give legal framework for the establishment of the State Security Corps Agency.

He added that this would enable the agency to assist the police and other security agencies to carry out any other lawful activities for maintaining law and order in the state.

”Dear colleagues, Section 14, sub-section (2), paragraph (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) provides that: “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government

”With the successful passage of the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Bill, 2025 we have once again demonstrated our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our people.

”There cannot be meaningful development without secure and safe environment, ” he said.

He added, ”This bill that has been sufficiently debated and passed is a critical step towards strengthening our community security architecture.

”It reflects our collective understanding of the evolving security challenges and our proactive response to ensure that every Deltan can live and work in peace.

”To the sponsors of this bill and indeed every single member of this House, I extend my profound appreciation.

”Your diligence, your incisive contributions during the debates and your dedication to the consideration of the Bill are truly commendable.

”I am optimistic that this bill once signed into law will significantly enhance peace, order and security across all nooks and crannies of our beloved State.”

On his part, the lead sponsor of the bill, Dr Isaac Anwuzia, speaking with journalists shortly after the passage of the bill, said it would help to strengthen security architecture in the state.

He thanked the Speaker and colleagues for all the support towards the speedy passage of the bill. (NAN)