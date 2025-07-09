Defection to ADC: PDP leaders in Ondo disown governorship candidates, others

— Say Party Remains Strong, United

— Ajayi Denies Joining ADC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have disowned former governorship candidates and party members who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring that the PDP remains strong, united, and focused despite the development.

In a surprising twist, one of the individuals reported to have defected, Chief Agboola Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor of the state and PDP governorship candidate, has denied joining the ADC.

A statement jointly issued by PDP leaders including Dr. Bode Olajumoke, a life member of the party’s Board of Trustees; Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Hon. Debo Ologunagba (National Publicity Secretary), Chief Clement Faboyede, Olajide Oguntodu, and Rt. Hon. Bakita Bello (former Speaker of the State Assembly and interim chairman of the PDP in Ondo), clarified the party’s position.

They stated that the PDP is not part of any coalition being championed by the ADC or other political groupings and described the party structures across the state’s 203 wards and 18 local governments as intact and vibrant.

“Contrary to insinuations, the PDP remains strong at all levels — from the wards to the senatorial zones,” the leaders stated.

“We urge our members not to be misled into believing that the PDP is part of any merger or coalition. Those harbouring such notions should retrace their political steps.”

Addressing the growing speculation surrounding political realignments, they said:

“At this critical juncture in our political journey, it is important to address the wave of coalition talks making the rounds both nationally and within Ondo State.

“We understand that recent media reports and the movements of some political figures have created uncertainty and raised questions.

“We, as PDP leaders in Ondo, offer clarity and reassurance: neither the national leadership nor the Ondo leadership has initiated any merger or alliance with any other party.”

They reaffirmed that the PDP’s goal remains unchanged — “to rescue, rebuild, and reposition Nigeria and Ondo State through the ballot and provide good governance.”

According to the statement, the strength of the PDP lies not in media hype or fleeting alliances but in “the loyalty of our members, our consistent vision, and our grassroots presence.”

“This is not the time to waver. This is the time to organize, mobilize, and energize for the task ahead,” the leaders added.

While acknowledging ongoing national conversations around coalitions and third-force movements, the PDP leaders expressed doubt over their ideological depth or grassroots credibility.

“These coalitions lack a clear, people-centred ideology and cannot replace the PDP’s legacy and tested structures.”

The statement emphasized that the PDP would, in due course, unveil its political strategy through its constitutional organs.

They further encouraged party members to remain steadfast and participate actively in party activities and pre-election mobilization.

“To our youth, women, elders, and stakeholders, we say: the PDP remains the most viable platform to deliver the Nigeria and Ondo State of our dreams. Let no distraction shake your resolve.

“Not all that glitters is gold. Loyalty to a just cause always pays more than chasing fleeting shadows.”

The statement concluded with a strong call for unity, preparation, and continued commitment to the ideals of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.