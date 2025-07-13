Declare state of emergency in Ogoniland land Tinubu told

President Bola Tinubu

…Demands Forensic Probe of HYPREP

…Accuses agency of corruption, mismanagement

…Calls for EFCC, ICPC intervention and dissolution of board

By Daniel Abia

Amid growing frustration over the slow pace of environmental remediation in Ogoniland, a prominent traditional ruler, Chief Anthony Waadah, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the region and order a forensic investigation into the activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Waadah, the Gbenemene of Legbo Kingdom and President of the Association of Ogoni Business Owners in the United States, made the appeal in an open letter to the President, accusing HYPREP of “egregious mismanagement and abuse of office” and alleging that the agency has failed to deliver on its core mandate of environmental cleanup and restoration.

He urged President Tinubu to dissolve the current HYPREP management and governing board, alleging that the agency has become a conduit for looting funds meant for the cleanup and rehabilitation of Ogoniland.

“It is imperative that President Tinubu takes immediate action to address the systemic corruption and incompetence that has plagued HYPREP since its inception,” the monarch said.

Chief Waadah further alleged that the agency frequently awards contracts to incompetent and politically connected contractors, many of whom lack the technical expertise or capacity to deliver on projects. He claimed that some of the contracts are repeatedly awarded to the same firms and that HYPREP has diverted from the UNEP recommendations, engaging in projects that are not directly beneficial to the urgent needs of affected communities.

He also made a serious allegation, without providing evidence, that funds earmarked for the cleanup were placed in a Swiss bank fixed deposit, with interest allegedly undeclared.

“Instead of accounting for the money spent so far, they claim that the federal government has not contributed its counterpart funding. This lack of transparency and accountability is unacceptable,” he said.

The monarch criticized HYPREP’s approach to the water crisis in the region, noting that the agency is refurbishing outdated pipelines from the 1950s instead of investing in modern water systems. He warned that communities in Ogoniland are still consuming dangerously contaminated water, describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb.”

As part of his demands, Chief Waadah called for: A forensic audit of HYPREP’s activities, Dissolution of its current leadership, Merit-based contract awards, Appointment of qualified Ogonis to manage the agency, Immediate intervention by EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau and A formal declaration of a state of emergency in Ogoniland.

He concluded by stressing that the people most affected by the environmental devastation should be given a lead role in managing the cleanup process, saying, “It is only logical that those affected be allowed to manage the efforts to restore their land.”