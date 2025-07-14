Dangote, NSITF, EPLF Alumni hail Tinubu’s reappointment of Aremu

Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – LEADING industrialist and Chairman , Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote along with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and the EPLF Alumni Association, yesterday, hailed President Bola Tinubu’s reappointment of Issa Aremu as Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS.

The commendations were contained in congratulatory messages, eulogizing Aremu’s transformative leadership and commitment to labour development.

Africa’s richest man, Dangote, in a personally signed letter dated 05 June 2025, expressed his warmest congratulations to Aremu, stating:

“We warmly congratulate you on your recent reappointment as the Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Your re-appointment is a recognition of your outstanding performance during your first tenure, and the need for continuity in the excellent work you have been doing in which you have expressed total confidence.”

While maintaining a strong working relationship with Aremu on labour and industrial matters, also added: “We look forward to working with you to jointly ensure – through social dialogue – that the dividends of reform are realised in the development of our beloved nation. We have confidence in your ability to proffer amiable, lasting solutions that would impact on the lives of millions of Nigerian workers. With abundant health and wisdom, may Almighty Allah (S.W.T) continue to guide and inspire you in this noble assignment.”

Similarly, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Ilorin branch, through its Branch Manager Armstrong Ojulari, conveyed its felicitations in an official letter dated 02 July 2025. The message read: “The entire staff and management of NSITF, Ilorin Branch heartily congratulates you on your well-deserved re-appointment as the Director of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

“Your reappointment reflects your exemplary leadership and commitment to advancing labour education in Nigeria. We look forward to continued collaboration in promoting worker’s welfare. Once again congratulations on your re-appointment. We wish you a successful and impactful tenure.”

Meanwhile, the academic and labour community, the South-South Zonal Coordinator, EPLF Alumni Association, MINILS, Dr Jerry Eziowoma, offered both congratulations and a partnership proposal in his detailed letter. He wrote: “I recall you were first appointed on 18 May 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari when MINILS was underperforming in terms of its core mandate of education, research, citizenship engagement and labour diplomacy.

“You, your management team and staff in the past four years worked tirelessly to offer solutions, making MINILS a high performing visible agency of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment based on its statutory mandate.

“Your reappointment by President Tinubu is a testament of your good work which was very visible for all to see, it is well deserved! Once again congratulations!

“On a more serious note, I want to use this medium to request for collaboration with your institute to run the two academic programs offered by your institution in the Adams Oshiomole Labour House Benin City, Edo State. The programmes are; ND Industrial and Labour Relations and BSC Industrial Relations & Personnel Management.”

The academic partnership proposal outlined concrete plans: “My office is partnering with the Labour Community in Edo State on this academic project. The Oshiomole Labour House in Benin City, Edo State has offices, classroom and auditorium to accommodate the above named academic programs.

“We want the workforce and the Labour Community in Edo State to benefit immensely from the programs of your institute. We will be very grateful if the request can meet your kind consideration.”

Aremu’s reappointment comes after a transformative first term that saw MINILS emerge as a leading voice in labour education and industrial relations. Under his leadership, the institute expanded its training programmes, strengthened partnerships with international labour organisations, and played a pivotal role in mediating industrial disputes.

The overwhelming endorsement from Nigeria’s business elite, government agencies and academic circles underscores Aremu’s unique ability to bridge the gap between workers, employers and policymakers. His reappointment is seen as a strategic move by the Tinubu administration to maintain stability in labour relations amid ongoing economic reforms.