Customs records $1.6bn cumulative export value in first half

The Lilypond Export Command (LEXC) of the Nigeria Customs Service says it recorded export value of $1.586 billion in the first half of the year.

Comptroller Ajibola Odusanya, Customs Area Controller of the command, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

Odusanya stated that the figure increased by $420.9 million over the $1.165 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, representing a 36% growth rate.

He said during the review period, the command processed 27,721 export containers, a rise from the 9,438 containers handled during the same period in 2024.

The area commander stated that this represented a difference of 18,283 containers, which translated to a 200 percent growth in container throughput.

He said exports were categorised into four primary segments: agricultural products, manufactured goods, solid minerals, and others.

Odusanya said, as expected, agricultural produce remained the leading export, with a total value of $966.73 million in the first half of the year.

He explained that the figure reflected an increase of $677.91 million in value from $288.83 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Odunsaya said that for manufactured goods, the command processed exports worth 2.083 trillion in the first half of the year, representing an increase of N1.913 billion compared to the N170 million recorded in the first half of 2024.

According to him, the jump indicates Nigeria’s growing industrial output and efforts to diversify its exports.

Odusanya said under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme, which mandates statutory fees on all legitimate goods exported from Nigeria, the command processed N12 billion in the first half of 2025.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the half-year press briefing of the Lilypond Export Command, covering activities from January to June 2025.

“This report highlights our key operations as a command solely dedicated to the processing of containerised exports, following the consolidation directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“These reports show an extraordinary increase of N9.383 billion compared to the N2.617 billion recorded in the first half of 2024.

“This rise underscores improved compliance and the growing volume of export transactions,” he said.

Odusanya stated that the command maintained a strong, collaborative relationship with its partner government agencies, including the NDLEA, SON, NAQS, the Police, NAFDAC, and others.

He said stakeholder feedback continued to affirm the efforts of the command, while it remains a preferred hub for non-oil exports and contributes to national economic growth.

Odusanya commended the Comptroller-General of Customs for his support and for providing an enabling environment that promotes trade facilitation, especially in the non-oil export sector.

The area commander said, “As they deepen the use of the B’Odogwu platform, they remained confident that the command would record even greater successes in the months ahead.”

He advised all stakeholders, including exporters, freight forwarders, and haulage operators, to remain compliant and avoid activities contrary to existing laws, noting, “Ignorance will not be accepted as an excuse.”

Odusanya also urged them to take advantage of its open-door policy and familiarise themselves with export prohibition guidelines to ensure proper and legal trade processing.