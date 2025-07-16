CSOs raise alarm over detention of member for 3 months without bail in Ebonyi

Acha

By Evelyn Usman

A coalition of civil society organisations under the umbrella of the Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS) has raised the alarm over the alleged systematic erosion of civic freedoms in Ebonyi State, following the detention of one of its members, Emmanuel Acha, said to have been in detention for three months without bail.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the AGFCS’ office in Magoro, Lagos, the group’s representative, Okechukwu Nwagunma, alleged that Acha, who is the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Society Network, was abducted by policemen from his Enugu residence in April 2025, without a warrant, and subsequently transferred to Abakaliki Prison.

The AGFCS linked Acha’s arrest to a lawsuit he filed in December 2024 (Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/FHR/221/24), challenging government actions in relation to the protracted Effium-Ezza land dispute in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Effium-Ezza conflict, which erupted into inter-communal violence in 2021, has witnessed various state interventions, including the 2023 ceasefire agreement, the 2024 Bishop Michael N. Okoro Peace Committee, and the 2025 amnesty and deradicalization programme aimed at resolving the crisis.

Nwagunma said: “While we commend these measures, we strongly condemn the use of state power and police machinery to punish dissenting voices under the guise of conflict resolution. Rather than engage Comrade Acha’s legal concerns through transparent and lawful channels, the State has chosen coercion over dialogue, detaining him without bail and bringing him before the court on trumped-up charges in Charge No: HKW/27C/2025, which include allegations of arms possession and murder. He is being tried before a judge reportedly from the rival community involved in the conflict , a development that raises serious questions about judicial impartiality.”

“Upon his arrest, Emmanuel Acha was subjected to physical assault and psychological torment, allegedly at the hands of police officers, one of whom is of Ezza ethnic extraction. No incriminating evidence was found on his person or in his home, and his arrest was not based on any judicial warrant. These actions contravene Sections 34, 35, and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee the right to dignity, personal liberty, and freedom of expression.

“He has now spent over three months in detention without adequate medical care, and in violation of due process. Despite multiple efforts, he has been denied bail. This is a clear case of political persecution disguised as criminal prosecution. In a democratic society, citizens must be free to question government policies, challenge injustice, and seek redress through the courts. Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution affirms the right to freedom of expression and opinion, while Section 6(6)(b) further guarantees the judicial powers of the courts in protecting civil rights and obligations. These constitutional guarantees are now under threat in Ebonyi State,” he alleged.

The group therefore demanded Acha’s immediate release, alongside others detained. It also called for the withdrawal of all politically motivated charges to ensure that the proceedings follow due process and remain impartial.

Nwagunma further outlined the group’s demands, including: “Inviting independent mediators, civil society organisations, and international observers to monitor the implementation of the Ebonyi State White Paper on the Effium-Ezza conflict, as part of an inclusive and just peace process, and respect for the constitutional rights of all Nigerians to seek legal redress and participate in civic life without fear of reprisal.”

On his part, Programme Officer, Civic Space Protection/Spaces for Change, Testimony Omole, said the group had previously submitted a petition to the Governor of Ebonyi State demanding these actions. A copy of the petition dated July 8, 2025, was sighted by Vanguard. But Omole expressed regret that there had been no response or action from the government.

“We have also petitioned the National Human Rights Commission and are urging them to launch an independent investigation, ensure medical access and legal aid to Emmanuel Acha, and intervene against the growing trend of police abuse for political ends,” he added.

Omole described the case of Emmanuel Acha as a litmus test for Nigeria’s democracy and commitment to human rights. “We cannot afford to normalise the criminalisation of civic actors or permit impunity to flourish. This is not just about one man; it is about the future of civic space in Nigeria,” he said.