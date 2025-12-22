ADP raises alarm over alleged tax law alteration, calls for oil theft reform, security overhaul

ADP

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has raised concerns over allegations that the presidency assented to a tax law materially different from the version passed by the National Assembly, warning that such an act, if proven, would constitute a serious breach of the Constitution and a threat to democratic governance.

Speaking at a press briefing on the state of the nation, ADP National Chairman Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani called for a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing that legislative authority rests solely with Parliament. He stressed that Nigeria’s tax data is a strategic national asset and must be protected from opaque foreign control.

On security, Sani warned that recycling officials within a broken system cannot resolve the nation’s insecurity. He noted that despite defence spending exceeding ₦4 trillion annually, insecurity persists, driven by political interference, corruption, fragmented intelligence, and lack of accountability. Between 2023 and mid-2025, over 15,000 deaths and thousands of abductions have been recorded, with more than 3.5 million internally displaced.

“The foremost duty of government is the protection of lives and property. By this standard, Nigeria remains gravely distressed,” Sani said, calling for a fundamental restructuring of the security architecture.

Regarding oil theft, the ADP urged the federal government to deploy real-time digital metering across the petroleum value chain to curb losses. Sani highlighted that Nigeria loses an estimated 100,000–400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft and leakages—amounting to $7–15 billion annually. He stressed the importance of restoring the statutory access of the Weights and Measures Department (WMD) to petroleum facilities and modernizing its operations.

On the economy, Sani criticized rising inflation, food insecurity, and deteriorating household incomes. He warned that reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and forex unification, without social protection, exacerbate economic hardship. He also highlighted the country’s fiscal challenges, noting that public debt has surpassed ₦100 trillion, with debt servicing consuming over 60% of federal revenue.

Sani further raised concerns about education and healthcare, pointing out that Nigeria has over 20 million out-of-school children and that healthcare spending remains below 4% of GDP, leading to professional emigration.

He also addressed governance issues, urging greater inclusion of youth and women in politics, and warning that Nigeria’s democracy faces threats from shrinking civic space, weak internal party democracy, and exclusionary practices.

Concluding, Sani said the ADP offers an alternative vision anchored on accountable security reform, a production-based economy, disciplined public finance, reliable infrastructure, transparent oil governance, food security, education and healthcare revival, youth-driven development, and full political inclusion of women.

“Nigeria does not need propaganda. Nigeria needs courage, competence, accountability, and inclusion. The ADP stands ready to lead Nigeria’s rescue—peacefully, democratically, and decisively,” he declared.