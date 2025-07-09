Court grants ICPC’s plea to take over lands approved for Goodluck Jonathan Estate 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted an application by the ICPC to temporarily take over the expansive land approved for the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Model Housing Estate.

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the application after ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, moved a motion ex parte to the effect.

Justice Umar held that the interim forfeiture of the multi-billion naira assets approved by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) shall be pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-corruption agency, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2025, listed FMBN as sole respondent.

The commission sought an order “temporarily forfeiting Plot No. 5 in Cadastral Zone D12, Kaba District, Abuja, measuring approximately 122015.80m2 and valued at N1,944,375,000.00 (One Billion, Nine Hundred Forty-Four Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Naira).”

It also sought an order temporarily forfeiting Plot No. 4 in Cadastral Zone D12, Kaba District, Abuja, measuring approximately 157198.30m2 and valued at N3,340,500,000.00 (Three Billion, Three Hundred Forty Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira).”

The lands were suspected of being proceeds of an unlawful activity.

It equally sought an order directing the commission to take over and secure the said immoveable property from being converted to personal use or sold off to unsuspecting members of public.

The ICPC further sought an order directing the commission to publish a notice in any national newspaper for interested person(s) to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Giving 14 grounds why the application should be granted, the agency said the alleged assets were allocated by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) freely for the construction of 962 residential housing units through the FMBN.

In the affidavit deposed to by an ICPC’s officer, Iliya Marcus, he averred that the commission received an intelligence report that the FMBN engaged a private developer to construct 962 of residential housing units under National Housing Fund Scheme.

According to him, the commission in its usual characteristics of proactiveness launched a discreet preliminary investigation activities into the said intelligence report and discovered the following:

The FMBN requested and got approval to commence construction of “Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Model Housing Estate” on July 30, 2012.

Marcus said following the approval, a framework agreement between FMBN and Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited was entered on Jan. 27, 2012.

He said sequel to the said framework agreement, the bank appointed a consultant for the project vide a letter dated Feb. 1, 2012.

He said the appointment of the consultant was to assist monitor the housing project on behalf of the FMBN to report milestone to enable the bank pay the developer of the proposed estate.

He said investigation revealed that FMBN sought and obtained a loan facility of 65 million U.S. dollars from Ecobank Limited for the construction of the 962 residential housing units through Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited, a private company for the benefit of low income earners.

He said the tenure of the project was for 18 months.

Marcus said th FMBN through the then managing director paid to Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited the sum of N3,785,000,000.00 as drawdown on Nov. 22, 2012.

He said the alleged sum of money was paid as drawdown without evidence of registration with Real Estate Developers Association by Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited as pre-condition for such payment.

“Investigation also revealed that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has paid the full project amount of (65 million dollars to Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited without a single house on the project site,” he said.

He said though the FMBN was established by the Federal Government to provide affordable housing support for Nigerians, from actionable intelligence available to the commission, the property developer, Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited, was making clandestine moves to sell off the said immovable property to unsuspecting members of the public.

He said if this is done, it would be difficult to recover the plots of land from them.

The officer added that if the application was not granted, “the way the 65 million dollar was dissipated without anything to show for, the land will follow the same way.”

When the matter was called on Wednesday, Akponimisingha informed the court of the ex parte, seeking the interim forfeiture of the two plots of land.

According to the ICPC lawyer, the land in question was part of a massive housing project initiated during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the project was reportedly awarded to the developer, said to have received $65 million, equivalent to over ₦14 billion at the time, from FMBN.

The estate, he said, was to be named in honour of the former president.

Akponimosin, however, told the court that no single house had been constructed on the land since the funds were disbursed.

He stated that the property, presently, now worth over ₦200 billion, and the promoters of the company, including some American nationals, had allegedly fled and remained unreachable.

He explained that though Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited is already facing trial before Justice James Omotosho of a sister court, the forfeiture request was a separate matter aimed at securing the land for the benefit of Nigerians and FMBN.

He urged the court to grant the plea.

In his ruling, Justice Umar granted the interim forfeiture and questioned why the entire project sum was paid upfront without corresponding progress on the ground.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 27 for report of compliance