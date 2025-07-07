Consumers paid N553bn for electricity in Q1 2025 – NERC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigerian electricity consumers paid a total of ₦553.63 billion for electricity supply in the first quarter of 2025, representing an 8.59% increase compared to the ₦509.84 billion collected in Q4 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed.

The Q1 2025 report released on Wednesday revealed that the amount collected was 74.39% of the total ₦744.27 billion billed to consumers during the period.

According to the report, Ikeja Electric led in revenue collection with ₦101.92 billion, followed by Eko DisCo with ₦96.98 billion, and Abuja DisCo with ₦81.45 billion. In contrast, Yola DisCo, Kaduna Electric, and Jos DisCo recorded the lowest collections with ₦6.21 billion, ₦10.8 billion, and ₦14.25 billion respectively.

“The total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2025/Q1 was ₦553.63 billion out of the ₦744.27 billion billed to customers. This translates to a collection efficiency of 74.39%,” the report stated.

However, this marks a decline compared to the 77.44% collection efficiency in Q4 2024, with NERC attributing a 3.05 percentage point drop in performance.

In Q1 2025, four DisCos recorded collection efficiencies above 80%, with Eko DisCo topping at 84.79%. On the other hand, Jos DisCo had the lowest efficiency at 47.19%.

Only Kano (+6.55pp), Abuja (+4.81pp), and Enugu (+0.72pp) DisCos improved in collection efficiency compared to the previous quarter. The remaining eight DisCos recorded declines, with the most significant drops from:

Port Harcourt DisCo: -15.11pp

Kaduna Electric: -7.12pp

Eko DisCo: -5.21pp

NERC emphasized that accurate customer enumeration and end-user metering remain the most effective strategies for energy accounting and revenue improvement.

To this end, the Commission noted that the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), operational since June 24, 2024, has facilitated the metering of over 41,000 Band A customers.

DisCos are also expected to continue metering efforts under the MAP and NMMP frameworks to close the metering gap.

In Q1 2025, a total of 187,194 meters were installed—an increase of 0.41% from the 186,431 meters installed in Q4 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, only 6.46 million out of 13.76 million registered electricity customers—representing 46.98%—had been provided with meters, leaving over half of Nigerian consumers still on estimated billing.