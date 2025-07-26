Constitution Review: Senate will reflect people’s will, not impose – Barau

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Bashir Bello

KANO- Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured Nigerians that the ongoing constitution review process is open, transparent, and guided by the people’s input-not by any predetermined agenda.

Speaking at the North West Zonal Public Hearing held in Kano, Senator Barau emphasized that the Senate’s role is to facilitate national consensus through public participation.

“We come with no preconceived views,” Barau said. “Our duty is to listen to Nigerians and reflect their will through amendments that uphold integrity, ethics, and patriotism.”

He noted that the Committee has already received hundreds of memoranda on key national issues, including electoral and judicial reforms, local government autonomy, security, gender inclusion, and the role of traditional institutions-areas that have lacked broad agreement in previous attempts at reform.

Describing the public hearing as a “critical national exercise,” Barau urged citizens to engage constructively and responsibly, highlighting the importance of public consensus in strengthening democracy and promoting good governance.

He also called for collaboration among the National Assembly, State Assemblies, and the executive and judiciary, stressing that effective constitutional reform requires collective effort.

In his remarks, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) welcomed participants and said the hearing reflected the inclusive spirit of democracy. He assured that all submissions from the North West zone would be fairly considered.

Also speaking, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf-represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani-stressed the need for reforms that promote unity, equity, and justice, stating that constitutional changes should support national development and social harmony.

The public hearing had initially been postponed in honour of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Participants included stakeholders from across the North West zone, including Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Jigawa States.